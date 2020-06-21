When a group made up of the most evil tyrants and criminal minds in history unite to unleash a war that will kill millions of people, a man will have to fight against the clock to stop them.

Young Harris Dickinson (‘Powerful Minds’) leads the cast of’The King’s Man: The First Mission‘, the prequel to the franchise of ‘Kingsman’ who will tell us how during World War I the first independent intelligence agency was born.

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brhl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance officially complete the stupendous main cast of that film, which, like the – for now – two installments of the franchise, is from again written and directed by Matthew Vaughn.

The premiere of this production of 20th Century Fox Studios is scheduled, finally and after some other delay, for the next September 18, both in the United States and in Spain. Ten months after what was originally planned without the coronavirus having anything to do with it this time …

