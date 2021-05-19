The first images sent by the Chinese rover on Mars

Since last May 14, China has its own rover on the surface of Mars. The explorer, named Zhurong, landed in the northern hemisphere of the red planet, in a sector known as Utopia Planitia, and has already sent his first images from the place.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) released two photographs that came from the rover, during his first assignments on Mars. One of them was taken in front of the descent ramp, and the rest from a vehicle navigation camera.

In this way, China already has its own “laboratory” installed on the Martian surface. Through the Zhurong rover, the Asian giant can start with the mission schedule planned for the next three months. In principle, the CNSA aims to investigate the climate and geology of the neighboring planet.

The first images that the Zhurong rover sent to Earth

The photographs sent by the Chinese rover allow us to clearly appreciate some of the early post-landing activities. The black and white image was taken by one of the cameras installed in Zhurong to avoid obstacles. In it you can see the ramp deployed from the landing module, for the vehicle to put its wheels on Mars.

Credit: CNSA

The remaining color photograph was taken with a navigation camera located on the rear of the Martian rover. There not only the solar panels and the rover antenna are displayedBut also the surface of the red planet in all its glory.

Credit: CNSA

An important point to note is that China has not limited itself to showing the first two images that the Zhurong rover took on Mars. The CNSA also shared corresponding animations to the process of separating the rover and the landing, from recordings made by the orbiter.

Credit: CNSA

The Zhurong rover is part of the Tianwen-1 mission of the Chinese National Space Administration, which departed from Earth in July 2020. With the successful arrival to the planet’s surface last Friday, China became the third country in history to land a landing gentle, behind the Soviet Union and the United States.

