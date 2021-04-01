The first images of Yalitza Aparicio in her new film are revealed

Filmed in the municipality of Tlalpujahua, in the western state of Michoacán, the production follows the story of a man who will experience strange events in a cabin located in the forest after the death of his wife.

Yalitza Aparicio and Luis Mandoki (Instagram / video)

In a video shared by the Ministry of Tourism and in which she is covered with a mask to protect herself from the coronavirus, Aparicio says she is “happy” to be in Tlalpujahua. “It is a wonderful place and I have had the opportunity to visit some places that are close here. I already went up to the viewpoint, I already went to the mine, and everything has been incredible,” Yalitza said.

The presence of Yalitza Aparicio in the municipality of Tlalpujahua, in Michoacán, immediately attracted the attention of the media, who have already had the opportunity to talk with her about her new film experience. “When I get to a place it’s like: ‘I don’t know anything, tell me what you want and how you want it, period.’ The fact of working with Luis is learning the techniques that he works, seeing how he relates to the actors and how he reaches the characters he wants, is another lesson… ”, he confessed during a talk given to El Universal.