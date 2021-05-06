The first images of the Targaryens in House of the Dragon are here

In case you didn’t know, Rhaennyra is “the firstborn of the king, She is a pure Valyrian blood and is a dragon rider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything … but he was not born a man ”, describes the synopsis of the HBO series.

Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon Targaryen. (Courtesy HBO Max)

For his part, Daemon Targaryen is “the younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne. An incomparable warrior and dragon rider, Daemon possesses true dragon blood. But it is said that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air. “