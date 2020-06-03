In early May we announced that, according to information from 9to5Google and Protocol, Google was working on the successor to the Google Chromecast, one of the most popular multimedia content transmission devices on the market. Today, the XDA Developers portal has filtered the first images of the aforementioned product, known internally as “Sabrina”. His presentation would take place during the next Mountain View hardware event.

As you can see in the images, “Sabrina” will propose a somewhat different design than the Google Chromecast. Despite having quite pronounced curves, they depart from the circular shape of its predecessor. Of course, it would still be a device that will hang from the HDMI port of your television. In addition, it would be available in three colors: black, white and pink. In the case of Chromecast Ultra, I only hit the market in black and white.

One of the main novelties of “Sabrina” would be the inclusion of a remote control, which would allow you to be independent of the smartphone when controlling the content playback. Fortunately, XDA Developers also has a picture of the controller. Firstly, the presence of a button dedicated to Google Assistant, which could intervene in the interaction with the interface, such as opening / closing applications. The reports mentioned above had already anticipated this feature.

We see the remote control in white, although we do not rule out that it also comes in black and pink to match the design of the dongle. Regarding software, the successor to Google Chromecast will embrace Android TV, an operating system that is already present in a large number of televisions. Its interface will offer relevant information for the user, and at the bottom it will give access to the entire multimedia offer. In the screenshots you can see a first look at the UI of HBO Now and Netflix.

Finally, the device will offer you to control a smart home. For example, it would be possible to access Nest cameras and answer the bell. Interestingly, at first it was mentioned that the new version of the Google Chromecast would be sold under the Nest brand, but the product has the Google logo engraved on it. How much will it cost? According to Protocol, the price could reach up to $ 80. We will be awaiting its official presentation in the coming months.

