         The first images of the Messenger Room are leaked, Facebook’s response to the success of Zoom and Microsoft Teams

During this quarantine season, video conferencing apps like Zoom or MS Teams they have become a fundamental channel of communication on a personal and professional level, adding millions of new users.

And other companies, relevant in the field of video call apps but that They have not managed to capitalize on that growth of users, they are looking for ways to attract them offering similar functions to the aforementioned competitors.

That is, for example, the case of Facebook: Your Facebook Messenger has long offered the option of carrying out group video calls, but on the condition that, to carry them out, the user must be friends with all participants.

We can use Messenger Rooms even without having a Facebook account

For this reason, Facebook would be working, as revealed by the leaks captured by the Italian media Aggiornamenti Lumia, in the inclusion of a new feature apparently inspired by Zoom, called Messenger Room, which would allow any user with an invitation link to join the video call.

Following the recent example of Skype, it would be possible to participate even if you are not friends with the other participants. In fact, it would not be necessary to be a user of Facebook: just having a Chrome based browser, being unnecessary to download any client software.

The host of the call will be able to establish personalized permissions for each participant, share their screen with them and switch from video call to voice call at any time. It would also be in Facebook’s plans to allow hosts record video calls for later viewing.

Messenger Room is expected will be available for the next few days in the beta version of Messenger for desktop on Windows 10 and MacOS. And there is also talk of a possible integration of Messenger Room with WhatsApp and Instagram, the other great social apps on Facebook.

Track | MSPowerUser & WindowsLastest

