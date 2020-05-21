Vanity Fair& nbsp; we were able to take a first look at the new adaptation of & nbsp;Apocalypse & nbsp;(The Stand), a series created by & nbsp;Josh Boone & nbsp;(Under the same star) and & nbsp;Benjamin Cavell& nbsp; (Homeland) from the mythical post-apocalyptic novel that & nbsp;Stephen King& nbsp; published in 1978. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Thanks to the Vanity Fair exclusive we have been able to take a first look at the new adaptation of Apocalypse (The Stand), a series created by Josh Boone (Under the same star) and Benjamin Cavell (Homeland) from the mythical post-apocalyptic novel that Stephen King published in 1978.

Whoopi Goldberg characterized as the iconic Mother Abigail, one of the most important characters in Revelation. (Image: James Minchin / CBS – via Vanity Fair) More

check them out here: “data-reactid =” 25 “> All in all, CBS All Access He plans to release the series later this year, hoping that the strange coincidence between fiction and reality will draw a legion of viewers. For our part, and in view of the primeras picturesWe are more than interested in this new adaptation of King’s epic title (which in 1994 was already turned into an ABC miniseries with a script by King and directed by Mick Garris). You can take a look here:

the large number of adaptations that are underway. “data-reactid =” 31 “> Without a doubt, the fiction of the 72-year-old veteran writer is experiencing one of his best moments in terms of popularity – at least judging by the large number of adaptations that are underway.