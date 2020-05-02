24 years ago Michael Jordan went to the land of the Looney Tunes to star in one of the most outstanding children’s and sports movies of the 90’s. And just this April 30, as to celebrate Children’s Day, Warner Bros. decided to take a picture that gives us an idea of ​​what the sequel will be like.

The new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy will be titled and it will star the NBA’s top star right now. That is to say, LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers as the most outstanding of the team, in addition to one of the most recognized players.

You don’t really know what this movie is going to be about, but if we assume that it will follow the same line of Space Jam from 1996, then LeBron James or King James will have to enter an animated world to play a game with the Looney Tunes.

We know that in addition to James, The film will feature Sonequa Martin-Green as his wife, and Don Cheadle as the villain of the story, but the human villain. It is not known if there will also be characters that are on the dark side that are animated.

Too, chances are that more NBA players will appear in the movies as it was in the case of Space Jam. Do you remember? Players whose talent was stolen by the Monstars, who belong to Tontolandia, a place led by an evil cartoon who wants to steal from the Looney Tunes.

Bug Bunny and company must defeat them in a basketball game against the already renewed Monstars. Thus, The Looney Tunes enlist the help of Michael Jordan, considered the greatest player of all time while playing with the Chicago Bulls.

Where there are more details is in the production process. Space Jam: A New Legacy will be directed by Malcolm D. Lee, And it will be produced by LeBron James himself, his partner Maverick Carter, Ryan Coogler (director of Creed and Black Panther) and by Duncan Henderson.

Some media report that music will NOT be done by R. Kelly as it was in the first tape. But this gives us to think who or who could participate in the soundtrack and we are thinking of Kendrick Lamar, who has already worked on Coogler’s Black Panther music. But it could actually be anyone …

Warner has planned the exit of Space Jam 2 or Space Jam: A New Legacy for July 16, 2021.

Will it outperform the 1996 movie starring Michael Jordan? Here we leave the trailer to remember old times.

