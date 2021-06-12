The first hours were devastating ‘, reveals Llorente

Madrid Spain.

The central of the Spanish team, Diego Llorente, He did not hide his joy at returning to La Roja, after a false positive in covid-19, but admitted that after that positive “the first hours were devastating.”

Llorente tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday, but subsequently chained four negative PCR tests, which allowed him to return to the concentration of the Spanish team on Friday.

“The first two days were difficult, very frustrating, I knew the important thing was that I was fineIn that sense he was fortunate, knowing how badly some have had it, “said Llorente.

“Missing this appointment for which I have worked a lot, was something very hard, and once the false positive is confirmed, I return even more eager to work and help the team,” said the Spanish defender.

“I had not been in close contact with Busquets, I did not quite find an explanation … In the end you move the situation forward, but the first hours were devastating“Llorente assured.

The Leeds central assured that he was in contact with Sergio Busquets, who on Sunday tested positive for covid-19, but whom the Spanish coach Luis Enrique Martínez has decided to wait for.

However, it seems unlikely that the captain of the Red could be for the first game of the Eurocup against Sweden on Monday.

“He has been with me, sending me messages of support, and from here all my support, that everything goes well (for Busquets), because in addition to being a great person, he can contribute a lot to us in terms of football,” said Llorente.

The Spanish center-back has preferred to see the positive side of this tough week for the Red ensuring that “all these things have made us stronger as a group (…) it can help you face these games.”

Spain will face Sweden on Monday, which has also suffered two casualties from covid-19 this week.

“I suppose that it has also been a somewhat busy week for them, but I think I think that when the referee calls on Monday all this will be left behind and only football will remain, which is the important thing,” he said.

