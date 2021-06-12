“The first hours after the positive were devastating”

The Leeds center-back explained he began his appearance by saying these words: “I wanted to thank all the people who have been watching over me during these days. Especially President Rubiales, who was the first person who called me when I was going to my house in the ambulance and when I received the negative room. I also thank Luis Enrique for his constant support and all my colleagues I thank for the great reception they gave me yesterday, I needed it after a couple of difficult days for me and my family. speaks of the level of union of this Selection “.

How have you lived these days since the positive?

It has been a difficult few days for me, of great frustration. The important thing is that I was fine and did not have any symptoms. There are many people who have had a very bad time with this virus. It was very hard to miss this appointment that I have worked for a long time. And when the false positive is confirmed, I have come back eager to help the team.

The reception of his colleagues will not forget …

It is one of the most special things that have happened to me. In time I will not forget it and I will value it even more. That welcome is a symbol of the union we have here. They have been difficult days for everyone and the whole team has been very united. We know the union there is. I did not expect that reception.

How do you receive the negative?

I want to place special emphasis on the figure of Dr. Cota, who has been closest to me these days. He was the one who conveyed the harsh news of the positive to me and also the one who told me that it was a false positive. I am very grateful to Dr. Cota, who is a wonderful person, who has encouraged me at all times.

You were already meritorious in Euro 2016 and you had to leave, now your 17 companions from the parallel bubble have to leave, how do you feel?

That 2016 experience was the first in the National Team and it was very special. It was the season at Rayo that we descended. For me it was the award for that season and I remember it with great enthusiasm, enjoying it for being the first time. All the players who have come have to highlight their predisposition and their performance in each training session. We all have words of gratitude for them and their attitude and involvement helps us to learn for the future, because it can happen to us and we must act like them, great professionals who have worked professionally and seriously. You have to take off your hat because of your predisposition.

Have you spoken with Busquets in these two days?

Yes, we have exchanged messages on WhatsApp. He showed me all his support when I tested positive. We all hope that he will be able to rejoin. Busquets has also helped me these days, sending me messages of support. I hope he rejoins the group as soon as possible. He is a great person and gives us a lot in football.

How was the ambulance trip from Las Rozas to your home in Madrid?

It was complicated. I didn’t even know what to think. At night, I hardly slept and kept turning it over because we have a pretty strict control. I had not been in very close contact with Busquets and could not quite find an explanation for him. I leaned on my people. The first hours were devastating. Seeing you out for something you don’t control. I was frustrated, but I had to abide by it like so many other people and with the luck that I had no symptoms. I tried to bring out the positive.

Monday is the debut against Sweden. After this, does Spain arrive weaker or stronger?

It depends how you look at it. All of us here see the glass as half full. All of this has made us stronger as a group. We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and in the end it will make us stronger as a team. On a mental level it can help you to face these games. In 90 minutes everything can happen and you have to be prepared for setbacks, everyone rowing in the same direction, we take this forward.

Is this virus more difficult than injury?

We know a lot more about an injury, why it has occurred, recovery time … This virus is something very serious, it has not gone away yet. I want to send a message to everyone, to young people, especially, who make it relative, but the virus is still there, this issue is very important, very serious, until we are all vaccinated, we must be very careful. I hope this is over as soon as possible.

How is your relationship with Luis Enrique? He brought him on his first list with a fibula fracture and on crutches …

Luis Enrrique is very important to me from the first time he called me. It was an immense joy, it was an adrenaline injection, a rush. I am very grateful to the coach for trusting me. I know that the competition is brutal and you have to value each call. I want to give him back that trust when he requires me to give my best.

Have you talked to Isak about the positives from Sweden?

I have not talked with him. It has been a busy week for them too. When the referee calls on Monday, everything will be left behind, only football remains. The victory will be very expensive.

What physical plan have you done?

Fortunately, I am from Madrid and I live a very short time from Las Rozas. Fortunately, my resources to continue with the preparation were adequate because I already had a treadmill, a gym, a garden … I feel privileged because I had everything to maintain the preparation of these days. Yes, I have been able to work at a good level and nothing will be noticed.

Do you feel like you are back to normal?

It is better when there is no news, that everything is fine, that the football part is more important. We leave these days behind and focus on what concerns us, the first game against Sweden.

How did the positive of Busquets fall?

It was a jug of cold water. After many tests of many tests, of an exhaustive control, the virus manifests itself as it manifests itself. But as we take control to the letter, that has allowed that there are no more positives so far.

Are you going to be vaccinated?

I have spoken with Dr. Cota and since I have not passed the virus if I could be vaccinated, but we have not specified the date.

In addition to physical work, have you done tactical work with videos?

It was purely physical, it was the most important thing. The idea that the coach conveys to us is quite clear. We will continue to work on it and on everything we can do to achieve victory. There will be time to review things from here to the game.

Which forward are you most afraid of: Kane, Lewandoswki, Mbappé…?

I respect everyone. Any player who is in the Eurocup is on merit. They are big names, and we all know who they are and their great potential. I don’t think you have to look at names but go game by game. There are great players but there are many factors and you have to go game by game.

What does it mean to be in this European Championship, do you remember all the way you have traveled?

I am not very into thinking about the past, I try to live in the present. If I am here it is thanks to the confidence of the coach and all those people who are with me during the day, my parents, my brother, my wife … They are in good times and bad, accompanying me in all aspects, psychologically. They will always be there, anywhere. I want to enjoy the moment and put all my performance at the service of the National Team.

How do you see the integration of Laporte in the group? Do they see him as French or does he have a nickname?

We are very lucky to have Laporte, who is a top-level center in the world. Fortunately, they have been able to give the paperwork to be with us. I already knew colleagues and their reception has been very natural. He is a great boy, he is not shy, he relates well. We are delighted to have you here. They bring their experience and performance and that is what it is all about, to contribute each one their grain of sand

How do you see Sweden? Will the casualties from Covid and Ibrahimovic weigh on him? Is your figure Isak?

There are great players in Sweden. I shared a year with Isak. He is a very young player with a lot of potential, he has a lot to prove. Despite the casualties like Ibrahimovic, Sweden must be respected. He has potential at the offensive level. We must stop its virtues and emphasize its shortcomings.