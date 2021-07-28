The first ‘Homo sapiens’ settled in the interior of the Peninsula even in the coldest moments of the last ice age

An international interdisciplinary team coordinated from the Prehistory Area of ​​the University of Alcalá has obtained unpublished data on the settlement of the first anatomically modern humans (Homo sapiens) who settled in the center of the Iberian Peninsula during the Superior paleolithic.

For the first time, archaeological, geological, palaeoecological and chronometric data have been provided that show that the interior of the peninsula was repeatedly occupied since at least 26,000 years ago, despite the harsh climatic and environmental conditions imposed by the coldest peaks of the last ice age.

The new data, which has just been published in the journal Scientific Reports, comes from the archaeological excavation of the Peña Capón site (Muriel-Tamajón, Guadalajara), where field work has been carried out since 2015.

The site is located in a rocky shelter on the banks of the river Sorbe (Upper Tagus basin), which houses a sedimentary deposit with material remains corresponding to hunter-gatherers who occupied the region between at least 26,100 and 23,800 years ago. Bearers of the Solutrean and Proto-Solutrean cultural traditions (and perhaps Gravettian), these groups used the shelter as a place of seasonal habitat, with a function mainly focused on hunting and processing of prey.

The results obtained represent a relevant contribution to the understanding of the population dynamics and settlement patterns of the first groups of Homo sapiens that arrived in the Iberian Peninsula from the African continent, about 42,000 or 43,000 years ago.

Despite the traditionally assumed interpretation drawing a depopulated plateau during most of this process due to the severity imposed by the continental climate and the relative altitude of the interior plateau compared to the coastal regions, the data obtained in Peña Capón allow to establish an alternative model.

And it is that, according to the new study, the first occupations registered in this shelter 26,100 years ago, until now without parallel in the interior of the peninsula, occurred precisely during the so-called Heinrich Event 2, which recorded the most intense cold moment of the last glacial cycle, as is also reflected in the pollen and microfauna data obtained at the site itself.

“Although it is true that so far no older evidence of modern humans has been confirmed in the center of the peninsula, and therefore there continues to be a wide population gap since the disappearance of the last Neanderthals in the region about 42,000 years ago, the results that we have just published push us to wonder what would then prevent the first modern humans from settling in the interior lands since their first arrival in the Iberian Peninsula, if the maximum cold of the last ice age did not do so ”, he explains Manuel Alcaraz Castaño, professor at the University of Alcalá and coordinator of the Multipaleoiberia project.

Bias in the research tradition

This new study not only demonstrates the high adaptability of the Upper Palaeolithic hunter-gatherers rigorous ecological contextsRather, it draws new population dynamics on a peninsular scale and allows us to be optimistic about the location of new evidence that ends up filling that void of settlement since the beginning of the Upper Paleolithic in the interior of Iberia.

More and more researchers understand that this void does not necessarily respond to prehistoric reality, but may be the consequence of a bias in the research tradition, historically more focused on the coastal regions than in the interior lands.

The analyzes carried out at Peña Capón have included Carbon 14 dating and statistical modeling of more than 30 bone and summary charcoal samples.

The analyzes carried out at Peña Capón have included the Carbon 14 dating and statistical modeling of more than 30 bone and charcoal samples, the paleoecological analysis of the remains of pollen, charcoal and micromammals present in the sediments, the geoarchaeological study of the sedimentary deposit, as well as the archaeological analysis of the stone instruments and remains of large fauna abandoned in the shelter by the Solutrean and Proto-Solutrean hunter-gatherers.

With this, it has been possible to establish a time frame precise for the succession of human occupations registered in the site, as well as a reconstruction of the vegetal landscape and the fauna that accompanied the human groups settled in Peña Capón during the coldest moments of the last ice age.

Reference:

M. Alcaraz-Castaño et al. “First modern human settlement recorded in the Iberian hinterland occurred during Heinrich Stadial 2 within harsh environmental conditions”. Scientific Reports

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.