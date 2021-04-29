The first helicopter simulator in virtual reality for pilots, computed as real flight hours | Technology

The VRM Switzerland R22 Virtual Reality Simulator is the first helicopter simulator in virtual reality whose use will be calculated as real flight hours.

The virtual reality just achieved an important milestone. And this is just the beginning. A helicopter simulator in virtual reality has been the first to be approved by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for train pilots, at the same level as a real helicopter.

This means that the flight hours that are recorded in the simulator will be computed as real flight hours in the pilot file.

The simulation system devised by the Swiss company specialized in VR, VRM Switzerland, is so advanced and real, that provides the same challenge and experiences as a real helicopter. You can see it in action in this video:

It may surprise you to discover that software can replace the real experience of piloting a helicopter, but the key here are two words: virtual reality.

VR brings Presence, which is something difficult to understand for those who have never tried it. Many people think that it is just about putting a screen on your eyes, but it is not.

What VR does is, first, thanks to the lenses, show objects in real size. On a screen, if you see a tree, it is the size that you see on the screen, a few centimeters, maybe a meter or more if your TV is very large. But in VR, if a tree measures 30 meters, you see it as if it were 30 meters, and you will have to raise your head and bend your neck to see it in its entirety.

Another very important feature in the case of a simulator is that VR produces 3D images, in saying they have depth. If we add the real size to that, we can intuit that a helicopter simulator in virtual reality is much more realistic than on a screen, because it provides real object size, depth and distance.

Of course, a home reality headset like Oculus Quest 2 or HP Reberb G2 is not enough to use an official pilot simulator.

The VRM Switzerland R22 Virtual Reality Simulator it is a very complex and expensive simulation platform. Use the professional Varjo VR-3 viewfinder, which is worth more than 3,000 euros. It offers a high definition display with a wide 115 degree field of view and, most importantly: eye tracking. The viewer knows where you are looking, to react more realistically to your movements.

Another important element is the 6DOF haptic booth, which moves in six different directions and simulates helicopter movements during flight to perfection. It has the actual physical levers and buttons, which the virtual pilot must physically touch to operate the helicopter. Thanks to the sensors of the glasses and the eye movement, software recognizes which physical lever or button the pilot is touching, in real time:

Finally, simulator software is one of the most advanced in the world. It offers an amazing graphic realism that at times is confused with a real image, as can be seen in the video.

To approve its use, EASA sent several professional pilots and technicians to thoroughly test the simulator, all of whom concluded that the experience was just like a real flight.

Using a flight simulator brings many advantages. It is cheaper, more environmentally friendly and with less risk than a real flight.

The new virtual reality glasses from Oculus allow you to play games and virtual reality experiences autonomously, without cables, and can also be connected to the PC.

In addition, pilots can test risky maneuvers and emergency situations that they cannot put into practice in reality, because they are too dangerous.

A new era opens for pilot training and flight academies. An era that can make flight pilot titles cheaper and, more importantly: improve pilot skills and experience, without putting lives at risk.

[Fuente: Real o Virtual]