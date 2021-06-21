The first “green” steel car is getting closer

Producing steel without emitting CO2 or other greenhouse gases, directly or indirectly, may seem little less than a utopia. But the first car made of “green” steel, derived from processes that do not emit CO2, is getting closer.

Volvo has been the manufacturer that has taken the lead in trying to find a solution to one of the great problems that the industry will encounter to ensure the production of cars with a truly zero carbon footprint. Volvo expects to use “green” steel in a prototype soon and to have this steel, on an industrial scale., and for its application in its new electric cars, in 2026.

Volvo has secured the supply in 2026, on a commercial scale, of high quality steels with a zero carbon footprint

The automotive industry is moving forward to ensure a zero carbon footprint throughout the supply chain And that implies, among other things, ensuring that the metals used in the production of automobiles are derived from processes that do not emit CO2. As we said, achieving a CO2-free metallurgy is little less than a utopia. In fact, we recently defined the US Department of Energy’s “green” steel project as its most radical undertaking.

The processes that humanity has followed for millennia to work metals necessarily involve the emission of greenhouse gases. Steel is an alloy of iron and carbon, using renewable energy in metallurgy is not enough to reduce its CO2 emissions to zero. Metallurgy uses 4% of all world energy and accounts for 7% of greenhouse gas emissions.

But in recent years, projects have emerged, such as that of the Swedish metallurgical company SSAB, which they are managing to produce steel without carbon from coke, with processes that manage to produce high quality steels using hydrogen and renewable energy.

Producing steel without the carbon in coke means completely reinventing metallurgy

Volvo has signed an agreement with SSAB to dispose of steels obtained by processes that use iron, hydrogen and renewable energy. In 2026 it will have “green” steels on a commercial scale, enough to produce cars with steels with a zero carbon footprint. Volvo, however, ensures that before we will see some prototypes that will have already been assembled using these steels.

By 2025, Volvo expects to have reduced its carbon footprint by 40% compared to 2018. By 2040, Volvo expects its carbon footprint to be zero.

By 2030, Volvo will be a manufacturer of exclusively electric cars.