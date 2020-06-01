It was June 1, 1920. In a bitter assembly of a headless Federation, the first list of selected soccer players was agreed upon for the Antwerp Games. A list of 25 men from 11 clubs. It was miraculous that the adventure, which I will return to in other installments of this section, turned out so well. The Federation was a barefoot dog.

The decision of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) to participate for the first time with a large delegation in some Games (in Paris 1900, there were two athletes on their own) took our football very disunited. And when has not been ?, someone will ask. Well, then more than ever. The Federation (Federation of Clubs, originally) was created in 1909 and a year later, a schism arose from which the Union of Clubs arose, due to disputes about who organized the Cup and how.

The Federation had the sympathy of Alfonso XIII, whom he made honorary president, but the Clubs Union was very active and even dared to organize an international match facing a selection of players from its affiliates (the Basques except those of Irún, the Asturians, the Galicians and Madrid) against France. It was played in Irún, on May 25, 1913 (1-1). The figures were the goalkeepers. For France, Chayrigués, a celebrity whose fame would later erase the appearance of Zamora. For the Clubs Union, Agustín Eizaguirre (not to be confused with the Sevillian of the same name, somewhat later), father of another famous goalkeeper, Iñaki Eizaguirre, owner of the national team goal in the 1940s.

That schism was resolved that summer by the determined efforts of the brothers Carlos and Juan Padrós, domiciled in the capital, founders of Madrid and men of work, ingenuity and consensus. The refusal of Jules Rimet, a strong man at FIFA, of whom he would soon become president, was decisive, and the Club Union asked him to favor his entry as a Spanish member of FIFA. Rimet replied that Spain would only be part of FIFA with a single body that groups football from all over the country. The same had happened in the Olympic arena in 1911. The Union of Sports Journalists of Catalonia addressed the IOC with the proposal to send a Catalan delegation to the JJ OO in Stockholm in 1914. The IOC replied that its interlocutor could only be the COE , as a representative of sport throughout the country.

The reunification was made under the name of Federation of Regional Federations. That formula made peace easier, and by reinforcing the regional ones, the structure itself was strengthened. The Board of Directors was formed with conciliatory men of both factions and Alfonso XIII, who mediated his own, granted the new body the title of Royal. In a short time, FIFA incorporated the Federation as a new member.

Made peace, the idea arose to form a National Selection, in the image of other countries. To this end, an annual Prince of Asturias Tournament was organized by regional teams. This would make more players known, not just those of the clubs that qualified for the Cup. But the problems did not end. The Biscayan, Guipuzcoan and Catalan federations, whose nationalist drive was strengthened by the vigor of their football, demanded more representation and even the seat of the Federation. To this was added that the first undercover professionals began, with their halo of controversy. The Prince of Asturias trophy died in the fourth edition, without completing the last two.

The need to make a Selection for Antwerp sharpened the enmities to the point that in May 1920, four months after the Games, the President of the Federation, Gabriel Maura, son of the famous Antonio Maura, resigned. And its vice president, the famous Carlos Arniches. And all the directive.

A National Committee was appointed, with Carlos Padrós, president; Augusto Barcia, secretary; and Luis Argüello, treasurer. He only accepted this one, who assumed his role and those of the others. That is how we came to that assembly a century ago, with six points to deal with, whose single statement speaks of the crisis that was going on.

First: the very survival of the federative structure, which was won by the hair. Second: joint proposal by the regional organizations from Biscay and Gipuzkoa to take charge of the Olympic operation at their own risk and expense. It was dismissed. Practically all the regional ones were quick to propose for the same. Third: proposal of the Catalan regional to entrust the Olympic representation to Barça, recent Cup champion. Also rejected. Room: proposal from the Biscayan and Guipuzcoa regionals to support the English Federation in its demand to FIFA to expel the losing teams from World War I. It was rejected. (England left FIFA when her demand was rejected and did not return until 1946). Fifth: proposal to divide the Catalan regional in two, one from Barcelona and the other from the rest, where many clubs were suspicious of the power of Barça. It was rejected. Sixth: configure the selected list. After endless discussions, six came from Barça, three from Athletic and Real, two from Arenas de Guecho, Real Unión, Vigo Sporting, Madrid and Sporting de Gijón, and one from Fortuna de Vigo, Deportivo and Racing de Madrid.

The list was very badly received by the press and the street, creating jurisprudence. A Selection Committee was created, with Luis Astorquia, José Ángel Berraondo and Julián Ruete. The first two rejected due to illness from their mother and wife, respectively. Julián Ruete was in prison of his business. A trainer was appointed, Paco Bru, who dispatched with Ruete in the back room-warehouse of his Patisserie and Colonials on Calle Espoz y Mina.

Regarding the list, neither were all who were, nor were all who were. There would be alterations after a process of six games for Galicia, Asturias and the Basque Country of Probable against Possible. But within a pandemonium in which that list was reached, it was very fine-tuned. In it were Zamora, Otero, Arrate, Samitier, Belauste, Eguiazábal, Pagaza, Sesúmaga, Patricio and Acedo, headlines on the first day, plus Eizaguirre, Vallana, Sancho, Sabino, Silverio and Moncho Gil, also on the final list. (Eizaguirre would not travel finally when he saw that the owner was going to be Zamora, who remained the only goalkeeper). The only owner of the first day that was missing from the first list was Pichichi who, married shortly before, wanted to leave football. They convinced him to occupy the position of the Barcelona player Alcántara, who resigned “for love”, according to his memoirs. The quality and ardor of the players led to an incredible silver, given the previous environment.