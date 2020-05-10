In the midst of the collapse of the economy – with an estimated drop in 13% of GDP in 2020, according to the Bank of Spain-, the Government will take almost two months to distribute the first aid from the special fund for reconstruction, endowed as a whole with 16,000 million non-reimbursable funds.

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, explained this Sunday to the regional presidents that the fund will be articulated in various sections and that it will “prevent” any autonomous community or autonomous city from being “forced to apply cuts”.

The first section, up to € 10 billion to be paid this July, it will be based on the Health expenditure, as Servimedia advanced. Subsequently, the Minister of Finance and government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, explained that it will be paid in two phases, in the first, 6,000 million euros will be disbursed according to official indicators on the evolution of the pandemic, and the second, until 4,000 million euros.

Another section will be up to 1,000 million and it will be distributed based on representative criteria of social spending generated in the pandemic to serve the most vulnerable people and nursing homes. In addition, there will be another game of up to 5,000 million of euros related to the decrease in economic activity.

Montero explained that at the moment the amount that each autonomous community will receive is not known and that they must still draw up the decree taking into account the contribution of the different parliamentary groups.

Montero has said that the 16,000 million “do not replace” the transfers received by the CCAA, such as the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (FLA). And, he pointed out that, this year, the Autonomous Communities will receive 115,887 million euros from the autonomous financing system, which constitutes “the highest figure” and represents 7,907 million more than the previous year.

Feder Wallpapers

The minister has also announced that the autonomous communities may use Feder funds (European Regional Development Fund) that have not been executed for health-related expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced by the Minister of Finance and government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, at the press conference after the presidents conference this Sunday.

“This means that the communities have an additional 3,200 million euros for the purchase of equipment, test material, personal protective equipment, reinforcement facilities or the payment of new contracted personnel to the payroll,” Montero explained. .

ERTE Agreement

The president also shared with the regional leaders the new regulation of ERTE approved in the extraordinary Council of Ministers this past Friday, highlighting the pact in social dialogue, which involves a “reasonable and balanced agreement that offers certainty in this immediate future full of uncertainties due to de-escalation and the challenge we are facing”.

Finally, Sánchez commented that when the greatest number of territories are in phase 1, he would decree official mourning and that, as normal, a state funeral will be held for all the victims of the pandemic.