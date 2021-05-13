The first Genesis car exclusively for Europe

The European launch of Genesis, Hyundai’s premium firm, is official and with it the brand has begun to discover its expansion plans throughout the old continent. And among the first steps of the manufacturer, today we discover the first car that Genesis has designed by and for Europe. Is named Genesis G70 Shooting Brake and it is the bet of the Korean brand to stand up to cars like the Audi A4 Avant, the BMW 3 Series Touring or the Mercedes C-Class Estate.

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake will only be sold in Europe, being the first exclusive model for our market

Even if It will still take some time to see Genesis in Spain, the start of sales of the Korean firm will occur with the German, English and Swiss markets in the first place. This starting gun will take place this summer with a total of 5 cars, this new Genesis G70 Shooting Brake being the first of them exclusive for the European market.

Derived from the saloon body worn by the Genesis G70, this new family variant debuts a design with clearly sporty tints where part of the space and height is sacrificed in pursuit of a more stylized image. In figures, the wagon G70 has a length of 4,685 mm, a width of 1,850 mm and a height of 1,400 mm. The wheelbase is 2,835 mm, boasting of offering a 40% more cargo volume compared to the saloon, although without offering a specific figure in terms of VDA approval. The rear bench can be folded down in a 40:20:40 ratio.

Regarding interior design there are no changes, maintaining the usual atmosphere of the brand’s models with a feeling of high quality and betting heavily on technology with fully digital instrument cluster, Head-Up Display and 10.25 “touchscreen multimedia system and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The offer of mechanics available allows you to choose between a 2.0 turbodiesel with 199 hp, a 2.0 Turbo petrol with 249 hp and a 3.3 V6 Turbo petrol with 365 hp. The transmission is in all cases 8-speed automatic, with rear or all-wheel drive versions.