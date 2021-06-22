The first gay royal to share an official photo with his partner

87-year-old Duke Francisco de Baviera and his partner Thomas Greinwald chose LGBTQI + pride month to make history by posing for the first time together in a photo taken in May at Nymphenburg Palace, part of “Blue Blood,” the dutch’s last project Erwin olaf, who presented it this June at his exhibition “Incredibly beautiful”.

The renowned photographer and artist Erwin Olaf, one of the favorites of Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, was commissioned to immortalize the couple in this historical image which marks a milestone for the European monarchy and the LGBTQI + community. The couple carries many years of discreet coexistence and they had attended events such as the Salzburg Festival and high society parties.