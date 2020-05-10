Microsoft already presented the first wave of games that will make their debut in the Xbox Series X. However, during the broadcast they preferred not to delve into technical details of each title, until today. Those of Redmond published a list with the characteristics of all the proposals shown yesterday. Of course, the document leaves exposed the potential of the console, which will even be able to reach 120 images per second.

Also, the company clarified which will have support for Smart Delivery. This technology, patented by Microsoft, allows to recognize the console in which it is being played to adapt the game and obtain the maximum possible performance. Obviously, this will be used in the titles that will be launched in the two generations. An example is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which although it will also come to Xbox One, will exploit all its graphic performance on the Xbox Series X. The best thing is you won’t have to buy it twice to have it on both consoles.

Dirt 5 boasts 120 FPS on Xbox Series X

The most surprising case, without a doubt, is that of Dirt 5, because the new Codemasters proposal will be able to reach 120 frames per second. However, it was not clarified whether it will maintain 4K resolution or decrease to 1080. Most likely, the driving title will have to step down to the Full HD stage in order to offer such a high frame rate. Yes, its default setting will be 4K at 60 FPS. It will be up to the player to activate 120 FPS as long as the television – or monitor – can support it.

Another interesting detail is that the vast majority of games boast the emblem “Optimized for Xbox Series X”. What does it mean? It means that the developers made adjustments to take advantage of the new hardware and its technologies. The interesting thing is that it is not just an increase in resolution. In some cases you will see support for Rey Tracing, better textures, global lighting, and an increased frame rate.

characteristics

Optimized for Xbox Series X

Smart Delivery

4K

HDR

FPS

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Unannounced

Bright Memory: Infinite

Yes

Unannounced

Yes

Unannounced

60 FPS

Call of the sea

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

60 FPS

Chorus

Yes

Yes

Yes

Unannounced

60 FPS

Dirt 5

Yes

Yes

Yes

Unannounced

60/120 FPS

Gears 5

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

60 FPS

Scarlet Nexus

Yes

Yes

Yes

Unannounced

Unannounced

Scorn

Yes

Unannounced

Yes

Unannounced

60 FPS

Second Extinction

Yes

Yes

Unannounced

Unannounced

Unannounced

The Ascent

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

60 FPS

The Medium

Yes

Unannounced

Yes

Unannounced

Unannounced

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yes

Yes

Unannounced

Unannounced

Unannounced

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yes

Yes

Unannounced

Unannounced

Unannounced

👇 More in Explica.co