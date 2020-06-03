Photographs: Goyo Ybort

In the style of what was called in the male and female categories, in previous days, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) launched the Mapfre Wheelchair Tennis League as a continuation of a proposal aimed at promoting the activity of athletes, after stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chair league is convened around the same four scenarios in which the top men’s category will be measured on foot, that is, C.T. Lleida from July 10 to 12, Madrid (with headquarters to be confirmed) from July 17 to 19, JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy (Villena, Alicante) from July 24 to 26 and Real Club Tenis de Avilés (Asturias) from 31 to July to August 2.

The chair competitions – whose game system was to be defined at the end of this information – will bring together the four best Spanish players in the world ranking: the Vigo from Spain, four-time champion Martín de la Puente (13th in the world), the two-time national champion from Madrid, Daniel Caverzaschi (22nd), the five-time Barcelona champion of Spain Quico Tur (40th) and the three-time Murcia doubles national champion Kike Siscar (43rd).

With this event, the RFET maintains its effort to ensure the best possible state of competition for Spanish players, given the reentry into international tournaments.

Calendar Mapfre Tennis Wheelchair League

Lleida, Club Tennis Lleida, July 10 to 12 Madrid, venue to be confirmed, July 17 to 19 Villana (Alicante), JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy, July 24 to 26 Avilés (Asturias), Real Club Tenis de Avilés, July 31 to August 2nd.

Journalist and director of competitions in practice since 1980. His journalistic facet is carved out, essentially, in sports, especially in motorcycling and motor boating; but with notable activity in motorsports and tennis.

Already in events, he has served as communication manager at the Castilla y León Villa de El Espinar Open (ATP Challenger and ITF women), between 2011 and 2017, within the team led by Virginia Ruano; in the 2016 ITF International Futures of the Almanzora Costa de Almería; at the Futures ITF Majadahonda CIT (2014-2016) and Futures ITF Rozas Club (2011-2015), and at the ITF Junior Circuit Internacional Madrid, R.C.T. López Maeso (2002).

He has also participated in the communication of the Henares Corridor Circuit (since 2003), the Madrid Base Tennis Promotion Circuit (2011-2012), the Santa Teresa de Ávila National Tournament (2013-2015, 2018) and the Longines Spain Junior Tour (since 2014).