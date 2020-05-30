The tourism, one of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus, is still waiting for the date when it will be able to receive the first foreign visitors. For the moment, the Government has anticipated that it continues to work on some safe brokers so that in the second half of June some autonomous communities, currently Balearic and Canary Islands, can receive tourists. The visits would come mainly from Germany and the Nordic countries, according to the forecasts of the Executive.

“The islands have offered to make these corridors and I will also speak with other autonomous communities that are interested in defining which corridors and with what guarantees”, explained the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, in an interview with Efe .

The idea will be to do it the second half of June because “we also need the territories to be better epidemiologically,” he added.

The objective, he has detailed, is to be able to test the protocols drawn up in tourism within the framework of the de-escalation plan after the confinement by the coronavirus, which has kept the sector in Spain frozen, where it supposes the 13% of GDP and 12% of employment.

At the moment only the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands have expressed their interest, but the minister has advanced that she will address the issue at the sectoral conference that will be held next week with the autonomous communities, since they are the ones that have to present a “viable” project, to not risk neither the tourist’s nor the resident’s health.

As for the countries from which these first tourists will come, Maroto explained that the Government is talking to “quite a few markets”, among which he highlighted Germany (the second largest issuing market for tourists to Spain) and Nordic countries, who “are currently in a very good (epidemiological) situation”.

“It is very important that the first tourists are tourists who are in the same epidemiological situation as us,” he explained, and that “are also in a position to be able to fly safely.”

Regarding the United Kingdom (the first issuer), Maroto pointed out that, although there have been talks with tour operators such as TUI and Jet2holidays, there “the data still has to improve”, since “for us it is important to ensure that the person comes in handy and then return well ».

In fact, the British authorities themselves do not yet recommend traveling abroad, so British tour operators do not want to operate at the moment, according to the minister.

Gradual process

“We are in time to recover a part of the summer campaign”, defends Maroto, who, however, remembers that now we must “recover the repositioning of the Spain brand” and “also stimulate international travelers, so they can visit us again. And that is going to be a gradual process.

Although it is difficult to calculate what will be the volume of international travelers who will visit Spain in the coming months, “we are encouraged”, said the minister, because an “important” increase in national and international reserves is beginning to be seen.

“I do not really have the fear of losing tourists, because right now (tourists) are deciding where to travel and are looking a lot at the destination that guarantees safety and reliability,” said the minister about destinations that are directly competitive with Spain, as Greece (which plans to open borders also on July 1) and Portugal and Italy, that they will in June.

“Going faster does not mean being the first,” he insists, while stressing that the government wants “to go with the times that guarantee safe destinations,” for both the visitor and the resident.

The Spanish tourism sector will compete with its “strengths”, among which the health system has stood out, that “it has resisted this pandemic and is going to be strengthened” and that “it is going to be a pillar to recover tourists”. In that sense, “we are the best” compared to other competing destinations, he said.

Plan to revive national tourism

To reactivate national tourism, the Ministry draws up a plan that “in a matter of days” will be released and that it works the scenario that by the end of June there is already interprovincial mobility.

“The last few days we are having very good (epidemiological) data (…) and that can mean that we can bring forward that mobility in days, not many,” adds the minister, who advocates maintaining “prudence”.

In addition, on Friday the Ministry presented the communities with a national campaign with which they want to encourage them to travel in Spain, because “we need Spaniards to do our bit this summer too.”

One of the pillars of the national tourism revival plan will be the digitization, according to Maroto, including areas such as mobility control or contagion traceability through mobile applications.

“Technology is going to become an ally of destinations,” said the minister, who has not specified whether direct aid for families traveling is contemplated, as announced by Italy.

As he said, in terms of digitization “there is going to be a significant effort by the government that we hope to be able to present in the next few days” to try to relaunch a “priority” and “tractor” sector.

European funds for the Canary and Balearic Islands

According to Maroto, Spain is going to request funds from the EU recovery plan for priority sectors for the Government, such as the automotive and tourism, with the «specificities» in the last case of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, which depend to a greater extent on that sector and on air transport.

Precisely, regarding the delicate situation of the airlines, Maroto has indicated that Spain will continue to demand a European rescue plan, because the aviation and aeronautical industry has to be a “fortress” for Europe, which helps to get out of the crisis , and there must be a greater commitment to it. He hoped to have “a positive response” from Europe.