The death of Roberto Múñoz Carrillo, better known as Black Demon because of COVID19. The news had been published this week in Super Fights.

Black demon

Roberto Múñoz Carrillo was born on June 7, 1980, in Mexicali, Baja California. From a very young age he began training wrestling in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora and until February he continued to be active, going on to win the 2020 Red Pedragón Cup.

The Super Luchas website published the following information about his death:

According to information not confirmed by the authorities, the gladiator passed away due to the infamous pandemic virus that plagues us globally.

The world of Mexican wrestling mourns his first death from this disease, although it is probably not the last. Despite the fact that fighting functions are no longer held (and those that are held behind closed doors), Mexico has a large number of elderly fighters, who are within the risk groups for this disease.

