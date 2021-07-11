The first European plant opens to recycle polystyrene from demolitions

07/11/2021 at 09:30 CEST

Recycling polystyrene from building demolitions will now be easier in Europe, after the opening in the Netherlands of the first plant on the continent specialized in this task.

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is a kind of plastic foam widely used in construction as a thermal or acoustic insulator due to its great resistance to humidity, aging or the action of microorganisms that cause the putrefaction of materials.

Its composition is based on approximately 2% polystyrene and 98% air, and it is precisely these cavities that make it a good insulation material for buildings. Due to its lightness it is also used in packaging, wrapping and packaging of all kinds of products. An example of this are the frequent white polystyrene trays that are used to preserve food.

This small proportion of polystyrene that makes up EPS is 100% recyclable plastic, although it has always been a very complex process since it must be separated from the rest of construction waste, such as cement, when it is removed during demolition processes. .

In addition, the very chemical process required to manufacture expanded polystyrene is, in itself, a great handicap to be able to recycle this material.

EPS is obtained from small “balls & rdquor; of polystyrene that are subjected to high temperatures so that these beads expand – since they contain pentane, a blowing agent.

After they are allowed to cool, air is introduced into the gaps generated inside and then they pass again through water vapor so that the beads are welded together.

New plant in the Netherlands to recycle polystyrene

From this week, the PolyStyreneLoop plant, inaugurated a few days ago in Terneuzen, in the Netherlands, will be in charge of this, a factory in which additives and impurities typical of cement will be safely removed in order to recycle expanded polystyrene and also extruded polystyrene ( XPS), with a different composition but also with great insulation capacity.

It’s about the first facility of its kind across the continent, so it has been considered a “milestone for plastics recycling & rdquor; in Europe.

In fact, its co-director, Lein Tange, defined it as “one more step & rdquor; to close the cycle of recycling EPS on European soil and move towards the concept of circular economy also in the field of construction.

The idea is simple: recycle Styrofoam from construction and demolitions into new insulating materials used on site.

The PolyStyreneLoop will collect and recycle demolition waste from other countries into new, high-quality insulation material. The resulting additive and other types of impurities, such as cement, will be removed “safely, while the valuable bromine is recovered”, says the company.

Ability to recycle 3,300 metric tons per year

The plant has the capacity to recycle 3,300 metric tons of demolition waste per year, thus allowing the polystyrene foams to be “fully integrated into the circular economy.”

“I hope that this new plant will contribute to a more sustainable building renovation,” said the Mayor of Terneuzen, Erik van Merrienboer, at the official opening of the plant.

For the Dutch Secretary of State for Water Infrastructure and Management, Stientje van Veldhoven, this plant is “an asset for the Netherlands and Europe” and is a “great example of value creation” and “a business model that deserves to be propagated , and that it will be ».

The legal structure of PolyStyreneLoop is also unique. Its members encompass more than 70 industry representatives from the entire polystyrene value chain, including raw material producers, manufacturers, additive suppliers, processors and recyclers, as well as EUMEPS, the association and voice of European expanded polystyrene manufacturers. .

Representing the Spanish industry, Anape (National Association of Expanded Polystyrene) is a member of the PolyStyreneLoop Cooperative that was formed with the support of the LIFE program of the European Union.

PolyStyreneLoop cooperative website: https://polystyreneloop.eu/

