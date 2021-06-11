The first episode of Loki is the most watched of the Marvel Studios series

The premiere of “Loki” on Disney + it seems that it would have been a resounding success. That’s what they say from Deadline based on data from Samba TV. Obviously, they are always unofficial data since Disney has not revealed the real data, as it usually happens with streaming platforms.

Streaming statistics company Samba TV reported that 890,000 households tuned in to the premiere on Wednesday from the new Marvel Studios series. This figure exceeds the 759,000 that had “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and the 655,000 of “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision”, the two previous series of Marvel Studios. Although the figures do not take into account mobile viewings, they do offer some insight into the popularity of the new Marvel series.

The series also surpassed “Cruella”, the film recently released in theaters and on Disney +, although it must be said that this film came through additional payment for Premium Access, so the comparison is not really fair. On their respective opening weekends, “WandaVision” had 1.6 million homes compared to 1.7 million for “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” If Loki maintains that advantage, it could surpass 2 million households by the weekend.

Quite possibly, that Loki is a character with greater fame and history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to row in favor of these spectacular data from the Marvel series. In turn, perhaps the fact of also having actors like Owen Wilson has caused the appeal of more public.

At the same time, we add the fact that “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision” were well received, so that has also been able to row in favor of this new series being received with good data.

