the first entry-level XVR with AI functionality

HANGZHOU, China, July 12, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Through continuous innovation and development, AI has become an integral part of Dahua, the leading provider of video-oriented intelligent IoT solutions and services. The company recently launched its Cooper-I series XVR, the first entry-level XVR to offer AI functionality on the market. Using AI and HDCVI 6.0 PLUS technology, Dahua has achieved AI enhancement of its entire HDCVI recorder product line to lead the development of HD over coaxial cable in the industry.

“AI has penetrated every aspect of our lives. Its value in improving efficiency and saving time and personnel costs has been gradually recognized. However, the price of AI products may not be economical for customers concerned about That’s why we launched the Cooper-I series – to equip all HDCVI recorders with AI capabilities and to make AI accessible to everyone, “explained Nicole Liu, Product Manager XVR at Dahua Technology.

The Cooper-I Series XVR brings great convenience and value to both installers and users, especially thanks to its AI capabilities, including SMD Plus and AI Coding. These smart features are enabled by default and require no additional configuration, for quick and easy installation.

SMD Plus can accurately identify people and vehicles, as well as filter out false alarms triggered by irrelevant objects. Rather than manually evaluating a huge number of images, users can search for what they want using categories (humans and vehicles), improving investigation efficiency and speeding up case closings.

Thanks to its TiOC HDCVI camera, SMD Plus has the Active Deterrence function. The built-in camera siren and reflector can discourage and deter intruders in time. This device, integrated with the DMSS application, allows 24/7 monitoring, as well as supporting custom alarms that the front camera can reproduce.

Also, compared to conventional H.264 / H.265 encoding, this product’s AI Coding feature saves more than 50% bandwidth and storage space, as well as preserving full images without compromising quality. It can also be integrated with third-party devices and platforms.

In short, Dahua’s Cooper-I Series XVR is clearly a smart recorder and storage device that benefits installers and users alike. Packed with amazing AI capabilities including SMD Plus and AI Coding, this series makes AI inclusive and available to everyone without the need for a big budget. With its mission of “Enabling a safer society and a smarter life”, Dahua Technology will continue to emphasize “innovation, quality and service” to serve its partners and customers around the world.

