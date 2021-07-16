the first entry-level XVR powered with artificial intelligence

MEXICO CITY

Dahua Technology, the world’s leading video-centric smart IoT solutions and services provider, recently launched its Cooper-I Series XVR. As the first entry-level XVR to offer AI features, this series enables customers to take advantage of AI-enabled XVRs without spending a fortune.

Artificial intelligence has penetrated all aspects of our lives. Its value in improving efficiency and saving time and labor costs has been gradually recognized, especially in terms of alarm accuracy and fast target finding. However, the price of artificial intelligence products might not be economical for budget conscious customers. That is the main reason we launched the Cooper-I Series – to equip all HDCVI recorders with artificial intelligence capabilities, making artificial intelligence accessible to everyone, “said Nicole Liu, XVR Product Manager at Dahua Technology.

The Cooper-I Series XVR brings great convenience and value to both installers and users, especially with its artificial intelligence features including SMD Plus and artificial intelligence coding.

Smart Motion Detection Plus or just SMD Plus, can accurately identify people and vehicles and filter false alarms triggered by irrelevant objects such as leaves, animals, light, etc., eliminating the annoyance caused by repeated false alarms. During evidence collection, instead of manually selecting a large number of videos after an event, users can search for the target using target types (human and vehicle), helping to improve investigation efficiency and speed up case closure.

Cooper-I Series XVR’s SMD Plus feature works seamlessly with an HDCVI TiOC camera to prevent possible crimes thanks to its active deterrence function. The camera’s built-in siren along with its smart LED lights can effectively warn and deter intruders. This device is also integrated with the Dahua DMSS mobile application that users can use to monitor their surveillance operation anytime, anywhere.

Another advantage of the latest Cooper-I Series XVR is its AI encoding feature. Compared to conventional H.264 / H.265 encoding, it saves more than 50% of bandwidth and storage space while maintaining full images of people and vehicles without compromising image quality. Thanks to CBR (Constant Bit Rate), AI Coding guarantees compatible integration with third-party devices and platforms, as well as stable system operation.

It is suitable for a wide range of application scenarios, such as retail stores, parking lots, and private residences. Packed with amazing AI features including SMD Plus and AI encoding.

