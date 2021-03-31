The first embryo model from human cells was developed in the laboratory

A few days after the fertilization of the Ovum, this becomes a blastocyst. It’s about a embryo of about 5 or 6 days development that presents a complex cellular structure made up of approximately 200 cells. It is the first stage in which embryonic and extra-embryonic cell types are easily detectable. Its defects are one of the causes of spontaneous abortion and two out of three of monozygotic twins occur during this phase.

However, despite the great advances in embryonic development in recent years, their understanding has been limited by the lack of adequate models. Human blastocysts donated to research after the in vitro fertilization (IVF) have helped a lot, but their availability and use are limited.

Recently, mouse blast-like structures called blastoids, which simulate various aspects of early development in mice. However, the generation of similar blastoids from human cells has not been reported until now.

IBlastoids represent an accessible, scalable, and manageable model system that will be valuable for many applications. It will allow studies of early developmental diseases and screening of treatments, and has enormous potential to understand infertility and early pregnancy loss

A first work, published this week in the journal Nature and led by experts from Monash University (Australia), succeeded in reprogramming human fibroblasts – the main type of cell found in connective tissue – to produce three-dimensional models of blastocysts in the laboratory. human, which they called iBlastoids (induced blastoids).

The researchers discovered that iBlastoids form a structure that resembles the morphology of the human blastocyst and is capable of giving rise to pluripotent and trophoblastic stem cells (which provide nutrients to the embryo and develop as an important part of the placenta). They were also able to simulate various aspects of the initial implantation phase.

“Our data demonstrate that iBlastoids represent an accessible, scalable, and manageable model system that will be valuable for many applications in basic research and translational approaches. It will allow studies of early developmental diseases and screening of treatments, and it has enormous potential to understand infertility and early pregnancy loss ”, they affirm.

That, yes, the authors point out that iBlastoids should not be considered an equivalent to human blastocysts. “Importantly, blastoid models cannot recapitulate what we do not know about human preimplantation development,” he explains. Teresa Rayon, a scientist at the Francis Crick Institute. “Blastoid implantation can help generate hypotheses that should be validated in human embryos, but it will not replace the need to use preimplantation embryos to solve some of the unknowns.”

These models are not embryos

A second independent study, also published in Nature and led by researchers from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (USA), reveals a three-dimensional culture strategy that made it possible to generate human blastoids from human pluripotent stem cells.

Human blastoids resembled human blastocysts in their morphology, size, number of cells, and composition of the various cell lines. In addition, the authors discovered the role of protein kinase C signaling – related to embryonic development – in the formation of the blastoid cavity.

Despite the good results, they also emphasize that human blastoids are not equivalent to blastocysts and cannot give rise to a viable embryo

“Human blastoids will facilitate an accurate analysis of the interaction between the population of stem cells that make up the blastocyst without the need for donated embryos,” says Rayon. “In addition, blastoids allow the study of specific mutations, signaling molecules or morphogenetic processes in the blastocyst, and are useful for modeling embryo implantation.”

Despite the good results, they also highlight that human blastoids are not equivalent to blastocysts and cannot give rise to a viable embryo. Thus, although these two models reproduce key aspects of early human development, they present a number of differences from real human embryos and, therefore, should not be considered as such.

Expert feedback

As pointed Peter Rugg-Gunn, from the Babraham Institute (UK), the next steps should be to optimize the conditions to improve the efficiency of formation of blast-like structures, which is currently low: “Only one in ten attempts is successful, and the rate of formation of the structures is asynchronous ”.

“To take advantage of the discovery, the process will need to be more controlled and less variable. It is also important to establish in future research which aspects of early human development are capable of recapitulating blast-like structures, ”he says.

It is clear that the authors wanted their work to be approved by the public before crossing this line. Scientists will need to explain the limitations and potential benefits of this technology

Martin Johnson, Professor at the University of Cambridge

For its part, Martin Johnson, Emeritus Professor of Reproductive Sciences at the University of Cambridge (UK), indicates how the authors chose to stop the development of these blastoids before they could form a primitive streak, thus respecting the 14-day rule enshrined in the law in this country.

“This despite the fact that the blastoids were not cataloged as human embryos and it is unlikely, by analogy with mouse blastoids of comparable production, that they have full development potential. It is clear that the authors wanted their work to be approved by the public before crossing this line. Scientists will have to explain the limitations and potential benefits of this technology ”, he concludes.

Source: Several

Rights: Creative Commons.