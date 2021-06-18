the first electric SUV will arrive this year

We talked a long time ago that SsangYong’s future plansthey went through electrification. Although the Korean brand has lagged a bit behind other rivals, the truth is that it has already prepared its first 100% electric model, which will arrive this year. The name of SsangYong Korando e-Motion for this compact SUV that will benefit from the ZERO label. They also advance another electric model with which they want to complete a range with SUVs as protagonists.

Initially it was known as SsangYong E100, but by then it was clear that it would be established on the same modular platform currently used by the new SsangYong Korando (which we have already had a chance to test). There are still not many details about the electric future of production, but what is clear is that it will be in the dealerships in 2021. Its production began on June 14 and will arrive to the European market from August.

From the SsangYong Korando e-Motion say that his design it is clearly inspired by the combustion variant, with which it coincides in almost everything. The aesthetic changes are limited to a faired grille, redesigned bumpers and aerodynamic wheels, as well as new color combinations, at a glance. The other good news is that the Korean brand will not stop there and launch another fully electric model In the near future.

By 2022 it is planned to launch a Mid-size electric SUV which will be below the SsangYong Rexton in the current range. At the moment, it is known by the internal code J100 and in the sketches it shows a robust and powerful design language, which could inspire other examples in the future. In the longer term, the development of a electric pick-up, although it is not known if it will reach our market. They would apply the experience they already have with the current SsangYong Musso.