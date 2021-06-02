the first electric sport cut reaches up to 544 hp

For a few years we have been wondering what the sports cars in the future, now that everything is marked by electrification. Although they will not transmit the same as the current combustion products for some reasons such as sound, the truth is that their performance will be up to par. We can check it just by looking at models like the one BMW i4 M50 which has just been presented. The top-of-the-range version of the BMW i4 reaches a new level within the brand.

Its about first fully electric M and tries to bring all the experience of the sports division to this new format. Although it was initially thought that this version would be an M Performance, somewhat more decaf, it wants to earn the respect of its rivals with some performance levels which are not too far from the BMW M3 and M4 Competition. In fact, this i4 M50 is more powerful than the models with the six-cylinder gasoline.

This electric saloon features a electric propulsion system consisting of two motors, one located on each axle to provide it with total traction. The front has a power of 258 hp (190 kW), while the rear reaches 313 hp (230 kW). Both combine to achieve a maximum power of 544 hp and 795 Nm torque during the Sport Boost function, which lasts 10 seconds. Under normal conditions, its power remains at 476 hp and 730 Nm, which is not bad at all.

It is more powerful than the M3 and M4, although its performance is quite similar. The BMW i4 M50 accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.9 seconds (the same as the combustion engines), while the maximum speed is 225 km / h (far from the 290 km / h of the M3 and M4). Still, they are fairly prominent data if we compare them with the i4 eDrive40 that completes the 0 to 100 km / h in 5.7 seconds and stays at 190 km / h of tip. And all this with an autonomy that is still above that of many rivals.

The BMW i4 M50 homologous 510 kilometers with a load according to the WLTP cycle. It achieves this thanks to the lithium-ion battery with 83.9 kWh capacity (80.7 kWh net). It accepts fast charges to 210 kW to reach 10 to 80% in 31 minutes, while in a three-phase load of 11 kW it would charge in 8 and a half hours. The tuning of this sports version has also been worked on and has the adaptive suspension M to improve their behavior. M sports brakes or a specific steering will also contribute to the cause.

