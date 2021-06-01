The first electric Rolls-Royce | Daily motor

Rolls-Royce wants to be the first luxury manufacturer to put an electric car on the market, and that new model will be the Rolls-Royce Silent Shadow. It is the definitive step for the brand to forget about BMW’s large gasoline engines, an important change of direction with which Rolls wants to enter a new market niche where the electric motor brings interesting advantages, in addition to an extra exclusivity that is always well received by its clients.

By now we know that both Bentley and Mercedes-Maybach are working on their first 100% electric cars, however it is Rolls-Royce that seems to have taken the lead with a project that is closer to the streets than we think. Developed as a 100% Rolls project, the truth is that everything points to the use of BMW technology on its own platform created ad hoc for this new way of understanding the electric car in a super luxury key.

From the British firm they avoid giving specific dates of its launch, but everything indicates that the Rolls-Royce Silent Shadow could be presented in late 2022 or 2023. The brand’s own CEO, Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes, has pointed out that The electric car presents great advantages for the firm due to its characteristics in terms of ride comfort, low rolling noise, and space and weight requirements.Taking into account that this last aspect can be easily camouflaged in a large car whose platform has been designed to house a large battery pack under the passenger compartment.

All pools take for granted that Rolls’ first electric will be a saloon of very similar proportions to the Ghost, and hence the patenting of the Silent Shadow name in honor of the Silver Shadow name used between 1965 and 1980. This car will also offer what is possibly the biggest change we have seen in the brand in terms of exterior and interior design, taking advantage of his break with everything established to present a new vision of Rolls-Royce. We must bear in mind that, despite the tradition that the brand maintains in terms of its master lines, the latest generation of the Ghost and the new Boat Tail have already hinted that a new direction in design is making its way into the English firm.

Source: AutomotiveNews