The first electric Lamborghini, in history, already has a date of birth

The Volkswagen GroupLittle by little, it is extending electrification to all the firms that make up its universe. One of the most “forgotten” was Lamborghini, but that will change in a couple of years. The reasons why the Italian firm had not taken that step are many and varied, but there is one of great weight. The most purists were not going to allow their models to lose that rabid character that has defined them since birth.

This is so for a reason. Enter the electricity, no matter the model in question, supposes adding weight to the whole and therefore reduce agility to their reactions. However, technology is advancing at a rapid pace and those improvements are what you will take advantage of Lamborghini to be electrified. Now, that they have everything “more or less” tied up, they announce the dates on which they will carry out their launches and watch out, because the pure electric it won’t take long to debut …

Lamborghini to hybridize its range in 2024 and launch the first pure EV in 2025

A couple of days ago, the head of Lamborghini offered a press conference to tell what his future plans are. From the outset, he announced that the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese wants reduce your CO2 footprint by 2025. To reach such a milestone they will take action hybridizing the Huracan, Aventador and Urus. That is, after the Sian, of very very limited production, its first large-series hybrid will reach the manufacturer’s range.

But the big step will not be this, but the introduction of its first 100% electric model. Their arrival, if everything goes according to plan, should take place in (or from) the year 2025. The problem is that at the moment they have not given no clue as to what type of model it would be or segment could enroll. And this is where the rumors give their “version” as some suggest that it could be an SUV or a “descendant” of the original Estoque.

Lamborghini Sian: the brand’s first hybrid will be the most powerful model in its history

And you will ask yourself, how are they going to achieve the level of excellence that their clients demand? Well, very simple, based on inject money into the R + D + i department. As announced, the German consortium will put 1,500 million euros on the table over the next four years. Much of it will go to research on uses with carbon fiber, mainly to compensate for the weight gain that the batteries bring to the vehicle.

Not in vain, they have also wanted to give a news that the most enthusiastic of the brand will like. Before taking the leap towards full electrification two models will arrive equipped with a V12 gasoline engine. For now we do not know the projects they are working on, but we have already announced that they will debut before 2021 comes to an end. Be very attentive, because the Italian house has put the batteries to destroy all its rivals.

Source – Lamborghini