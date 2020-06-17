Delivers 143 horses and has 200 kilometers of autonomy

It will arrive in the fall and will be available from 34,375 euros

The Mazda MX-30 is the first electric from the Japanese manufacturer. Introduced in October 2019, it began production on May 19, 2020 and will hit the European market in autumn 2020. It delivers 143 horsepower and has a range of 200 kilometers. It is available from 34,375 euros.

The Mazda MX-30 It is a key model for the Japanese brand, since it is the first electric of its history. For its measurements, it is a rival to models such as the Peugeot e-2008, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, the Hyundai Kona EV or the Kia e-Niro. However, its mechanical conception is somewhat different from that of any of these.

MAZDA MX-30 2020: EXTERIOR

The Mazda MX-30 presents an aesthetic different from that of the rest of the Japanese range. Firstly, due to the presence of a blind grid of unique shapes, and secondly, due to a door opening system nothing conventional. The front ones, which always have to be opened first, achieve an angle of 82 degrees, while the rear ones, which are smaller and open in the opposite direction, go up to 80 degrees. The absence of central pillar makes access to the passenger compartment easier.

Regarding the measures, the Mazda MX-30 It is very similar to the CX-30. In fact, tests of the electric motor have been carried out with the body of the latter. The SUV, therefore, measures 4.40 meters in length, 1.79 in width and 1.57 in height. The wheels it incorporates are 18 inches.

MAZDA MX-30 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Mazda MX-30 It stands out for a driving position located in an elevated position, which results in better visibility. The occupants of the rear seats also have it, since the rear windows are designed to offer adequate peripheral vision. For its part, the center console draws attention for the little space it occupies. In the front area there are also two USB sockets and a 12 volt connection. Mazda It also ensures that there is a 150 watt AC plug.

The Mazda MX-30 It is a car that cares about the environment, and not only because of its electric motor, but because of the upholstery and door panels made from recycled plastic bottles.

There is a seven-inch screen from which to control the climate control. However, Mazda has arranged physical buttons to control the main functions. Regarding the trunk, we do not have the data on its capacity, but the Japanese firm ensures that four suitcases fit. It also has a hole under the floor to increase the load volume.

MAZDA MX-30 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Mazda MX-30 has the i-Activesense package of driving aids, which includes elements such as the Smart Brake, capable of preventing collisions when crossing intersections, including by activating the brake if necessary, the Road Keep Assist, which maintains the car in the lane even if there are no lines on the road, or the obstacle detector with emergency braking.

MAZDA MX-30 2020: MECHANICAL

The Mazda MX-30 has 143 horsepower. It is powered by a lithium ion battery 35.5 kilowatt hours of capacity located on the floor of the vehicle and cooled by liquid. The vehicle is front wheel drive. The load socket, meanwhile, is located in the front right area, and has CHAdeMO and COMBO connections. The charger that comes standard, which is alternating current, allows charging to 6.6 kilowatts. Mazda announces a autonomy of 200 kilometers, a somewhat low figure compared to that of the competition but that the brand justifies because, according to their studies, the average daily route for drivers is 48 kilometers.

The average energy consumption of the vehicle according to WLTP it is 19 kilowatt hours.

Including a small battery that implies limited autonomy has its explanation. According to Christian Schultze, Mazda director and manager of the brand’s R&D center in Europe, it is all due to the manufacturer’s responsibility for CO2 emissions. According to him, these in the complete life cycle of the MX-30 they are the same as those of a Mazda3 with a diesel engine. Had a 90- or 95-kilowatt-hour battery capacity been included, the level of CO2 emissions released once the SUV’s life cycle ended would have been substantially higher than in a combustion model.

The Mazda MX-30 includes technology e-Skyactiv. For its part, the e-GVC Plus system is responsible for distributing the power to each wheel to improve cornering. Mazda It has also included a sound inside the car that helps the driver detect the power it uses. The gear selector has four positions, which are P, R, N and D. A single pedal can be used to advance and brake, something already offered by competing models.

Later the arrival of a extended autonomy version with an additional rotary combustion engine.

MAZDA MX-30: PRICES

The Mazda MX-30 sells in Spain from 34,375 euros. Its production began on May 19, 2020 and the brand’s forecast is for the car to reach European dealerships in the fall of the same year.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/17/2020 More technical details of the MX-30 are specified. 05/20/2020 The MX-30 begins production, confirmed its price for Spain. 12/30/2019 Mazda explains why the MX-30 has small batteries and limited autonomy. 10/23/2019 Mazda reveals the first information and images of the MX-30. 10/22/2019 Filtration of the model and its final name. 10/18/2019 Mazda confirms that its first electric will be a crossover. 10/15/2019 First ‘teaser’ of the interior, specific presentation date. 09/17/2019 Confirmation that Mazda is preparing an electric for Tokyo.

