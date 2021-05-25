the first electric car of Spanish origin

Cupra, the Spanish brand under the Seat umbrella, announced on Tuesday the Cupra Born, its first electric car. This takes the same basis as the Volkswagen ID.3, the first fully electric vehicle of the Volkswagen group. In fact, it uses the same MEB platform that the German brand uses for ID.3 and ID.4.

The Cupra Born can be purchased in two different engines: 110 kW (150 hp) or 150 kW (204 hp). The brand will also offer customers the e-Boost package that promises an extra 20 kW of power. This pack will only be available with the two batteries with the highest capacity. The most powerful configuration, depending on the brand, will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.6 seconds.

To power these engines, Cupra will allow you to choose between three different batteries: 45 kWh, 58 kWh and 77 kWh, capacities similar to those found in the Volkswagen ID.3. In its longer range version, the Cupra Born promises to travel 540 kilometers on a single charge (according to WLTP approval).

Regarding the charging speed, the Cupra Born supports up to 125 kW, which translates into 100 km of autonomy after 7 minutes connected to a charger capable of supplying this energy. The brand also indicates that, with a 100 kW power charger, the Cupra Born’s battery can go from 5% to 80% in 35 minutes.

Battery capacity Maximum power Maximum torque Autonomy (WLTP) Acceleration (0 to 100 km / h) Maximum charge speed 110 kW version45 kWh150 hp / 110 kW310 Nm340 km8.9 seconds125 kW 150 kW version58 kWh204 hp / 150 kW310 Nm420 km7.3 seconds125 kWVersion 170 kW (e-Boost package) 58 kWh232 hp / 170 kW310 Nm420 km6.6 seconds125 kW 170 kW version (e-Boost and Range packages) 77 kWh232 hp / 170 kW310 Nm540 km7 seconds125 kW

Like other electric vehicles, the Cupra Born supports both alternating current and direct current. The brand will also offer buyers of this car the possibility of buying a charger to charge the vehicle at home. The most advanced model, dubbed the Cupra Charger Pro, has 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, so customers can remotely control how and when they charge their vehicle. The brand also indicates that the new Cupra Easy Charging application will make it easier for customers to find charging points when they are traveling.

The interior of the vehicle, as can be seen, follows the same minimalist philosophy that we find in the Volkswagen ID.3, although some details seem better refined in the Cupra Born. The cabin is spacious thanks to its simpler mechanics, it has two touch screens from which to control everything related to the vehicle and, yes, it maintains the same sports steering wheel that we find in other models of the brand.

To make it more sporty, Cupra has lowered the height of both the front and rear axles (20 mm and 15 mm, respectively) compared to the Volkswagen ID.3.

