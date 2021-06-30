The first electric camper van is the LEVC e-Camper

The camper van segment is only growing. The demand for and interest in this type of vehicle promote an active lifestyle and adventurer have increased notably in recent times. In its conception, long trips and traveling hundreds of kilometers are implicit, that is why most of them are diesel. However, the LEVC e-Camper wants to propose a new concept and be a pioneer, being the first of the class.

We could say that it is about the first electric camper van and has been conceived by the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), the same company that makes London taxis. Although a priori it is not the ideal propulsion system for a motorhome, they want to play the card of its low environmental impact and the possibility of reaching without polluting anywhere, with an emphasis on national parks and protected areas. It does so with the same technology used in other vehicles in its range.

The LEVC e-Camper does not announce its power yet or the capacity of the battery, but it claims to be able to travel 98 kilometers in purely electric mode. It is insufficient distance for many uses, so it also offers a system of extended autonomy to reach up to 489 kilometers and allow travel with guarantees. It will be the ideal option, since many of the remote locations where this electric camper will travel may not have charging infrastructure.

The other key point in a vehicle of these characteristics is the space and habitability on board. In this case, they can overnight up to four people thanks to the fact that the second row of seats becomes an inner bed that is added to the one that comes out with the lifting roof. When you are not sleeping, your cabin becomes a living room thanks to the possibility of turning the front seats 180º, having a central folding table and a small integrated electric cooker.

The LEVC e-Camper also has interesting accessories such as a luggage rack range to be able to carry from the bicycle to the surfboard. Personalization will also be interesting thanks to the wide variety of body colors and wheel designs. This electric camper van will hit the market at the end of the year with a starting price of 73,000 euros.

