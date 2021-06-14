The famous phrase about the classics of literature, according to which they are those works that everyone knows but no one has read, can also be applied to cinema. What is the interest for the 21st century viewer of a film close to its centenary, silent and with a duration of around or more than two hours, depending on the version accessed? One answer would be that, in addition to its undoubted cinematographic value, while watching you can always play to capture images, ideas and concepts that would be imitated, if not directly plagiarized, in numerous audiovisual creations –from films to advertising and video clips– of the next ninety years.

But if its visual influence cannot be denied, it is the derivations of its argument that have caused more than one conflict when it comes to studying it: some critic came to describe it as a “detestable pamphlet”; And the fact is that, although it was filmed many years before the rise of Nazism, it became one of Hitler’s favorite films, which came to offer its director, Fritz Lang, a prominent position in the cinema of the Third Reich, to despite his status as a Jew. Lang responded by rushing to the United States, where he would continue to produce masterpieces, while his wife, Thea von Harbou, the author of the Metropolis script, remained in Germany, fervently supporting the Nazi cause. This does not mean that we are facing a Nazi film, but what does it tell us to have so powerfully called the dictator’s attention?

Carried out over 310 days, with almost 40,000 extras and a monumental budget of five million German marks, Metropolis presents the first dystopia of cinema: the city of this name is a technological paradise, with huge skyscrapers crossed by monorails, airplanes, flowery gardens and all the comforts designed for the ruling class.

But all this is possible thanks to the effort of the ignored collective of workers, who live in an underground city feeding the machinery that gives life to the metropolis. The rebellious desires of its members are contained by María, a young preacher who predicts the arrival of a mediator who will achieve harmony between masters and workers. This could very well be Freder, the son of the architect Jon Fredersen, creator and lord of Metropolis, who falls in love with Maria and is horrified to see the conditions in which the workers live. But an evil scientist, under the orders of his father, creates a humanoid robot, which he gives the appearance of Maria, and sends him to the underground city to preach rebellion.

Fredersen’s idea is to have an excuse to repel the workers by force, but the inventor goes further, and the artificial Mary pushes them to destroy the machines, thereby also unintentionally destroying their own city. It all ends more or less well, with the dead scientist, the destroyed robot, and the tycoons and workers committed to working together thanks to Freder’s mediating action.

Citing Metropolis influences is never ending: the robothumanoid –one of the most recognizable designs in the history of cinema– looks like a clear predecessor of C3PO; the evil scientist has a metal hand, like Kubrick’s Doctor Strangelove; and the idea of ​​futuristic utopias where the well-being of a few is achieved thanks to the suffering of the masses of workers is present in dozens of productions, from Blade Runner (1982) to Snowpiercer (2013) and Elysium (2013). Even the way the workers walk, moving en masse in short steps like automatons, when their shift begins, is already a common resource when a totalitarian regime is to be reflected on the screen. What associated her with the growing Nazi movement was the presentation of these workers as a brutalized mass – we see them dance and rejoice at the destruction of the machines, unaware that, at the same time, they have flooded their city – who, when following the revolutionary slogans, carve out its own ruin.