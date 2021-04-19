the first drone to fly on another planet

NASA hopes to make the helicopter rise five meters and then move laterally

The helicopter will rise for about six seconds, hover and rotate for about 30 seconds, then come back down.

The flight will be autonomous, pre-programmed on the aircraft due to the 15 minutes it takes for signals to travel from Earth to Mars. After the flight, Ingenuity will send Perseverance technical data about what it has done, and that information will be relayed to Earth.

This will include a black and white photo of the Martian surface that Ingenuity is programmed to take while flying.

Later, once the batteries have recharged again, Ingenuity will transmit another photo, in color, of the Martian horizon, taken with a different camera.

But the most spectacular images are supposed to come from the rover Perseverance, who will film the flight a few meters away.

Shortly after this filming, six videos of 2.5 seconds each will be sent to Earth. NASA hopes that at least one of them will show the helicopter in flight.

Five flights in a month

Four outcomes are possible, Aung said: complete success, partial success, insufficient or no data, or failure.

If the flight is a success, NASA will test another no more than four days later. Plan up to five total, each one successively more difficult, over the course of a month.