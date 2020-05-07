This is the 33-year-old emergency doctor Fabián Toledo Aguilar.

Star Pedroza

In Morelos the first doctor who was treating sick patients died from Covid-19. Its about emergency doctor Fabián Toledo Aguilar, who was infected with coronavirus.

This was reported by Marco Antonio Cantú Cuevas, health secretary, after asking to keep a minute of silence during the press conference in which they report on the progress of the pandemic in the entity.

“We have very bad news. In the confirmed cases we already have, and we are very sorry to have to give this news and from here we wish to rest in peace with Dr. Toledo, a medical colleague from one of the institutions that make up the Health System of our state, who has confirmed his death by Covid-19. He was one of the people who was at the forefront in the fight against this disease, ”said Cantú Cuevas.

Dr. Toledo, as he was known among his colleagues and patients, was 33 years old and served as a specialist in medical emergencies in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centennial High Specialty Hospital of the Mexican Revolution of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE).

They are reported so far at least 93 infected people who work in different areas of the different hospitals that exist in the entityThey include 38 male and female doctors, 35 male and female nurses.

In addition, 17 people who work in different administrative activities and other activities, a dentist, a laboratory worker and a medical student.

In this context, Héctor Barón Olivares, director of Health Services Morelos (SSM), confirmed that Víctor Manuel Martínez Jardón, director of the General Hospital of Cuernavaca “José G. Parres” -which belongs to the Morelos Health Systems (SSM) – and who took office on May 17 of last year, is in solitary confinement for having Covid-19 symptoms and also suffers from diabetes and is overweight.

While Marco Antonio Salazar, deputy director of the Hospital and manager of the office in the absence of Martínez Jardón, was infected with coronavirus, but is stable.

For this reason, they will appoint a new deputy director to stay in charge of the hospital that has been enabled to care for the virus in the metropolitan area.