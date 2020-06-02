By Sebastian Quiroz

06/02/2020 8:13 am

It’s been a week since the launch of Minecraft dungeons, and Monjang Studios has finally confirmed that they are working on two DLCs for this dungeon crawler, which will be available this year. Jungle Awakens will be the first downloadable content for this title, and will be available in July.

This confirmation shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Although Mojang Studios did not speak openly about DLC prior to the game’s release, the Hero Edition of this title mentioned the existence of two additional contents. This is what the study mentioned in this regard:

“You probably already know that we are currently working on new content for Minecraft Dungeons, especially if you purchased Hero Edition. However, what you may not know is that the first of the two planned DLCs, Jungle Awakens, is coming in July! In this adventure, you will enter a distant and dangerous jungle to fight a mysterious power in three new missions. To overcome the terrors hidden among the vines, you will have new weapons, armor and artifacts at your disposal ”.

As for the second downloadable content, Creeping Winter is also planned for this year. However, at the moment we only have the promise of a launch at the end of the year, but considering its name, it is likely to be available to us until December.

Minecraft Dungeons Now Available, and you can check our review here. Similarly, the study has confirmed that they are already working on cross-play for the game.

