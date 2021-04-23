The first details were released

Share

After the success of the first part, Enola Holmes 2 is already a fact. We tell you the first details that came to light.

Netflix again bets on Millie Bobby Brown. There is no doubt that the young actress is already making her place in Hollywood, after stealing all eyes with her starring role, Eleven, in Stranger Things. In this way, the streaming platform is already working on the first details of Enola Holmes 2.

The film Enola Holmes also featured the participation of Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, among others and is based on the novels by Nancy Springer. The tape was viewed 76 million times in its first month, making it one of the platform’s biggest hits. Of course, the cast it owns helped these numbers increase. And although the recordings of Enola Holmes 2 have not yet begun, the first details have already been released.

First news

According to information from What’s On Netflix, we will see Henry Cavill again in Enola Holmes 2 and it is expected that his character of Sherlock Holmes will have a greater weight. On the other hand, it is possible that this second installment has a more mature and less childish tone; This is because Enola will be shown to be more adult and more experienced compared to the first installment who was more impulsive and more inexperienced.

Another detail that has been rumored is that we may see Professor Moriarty as the great villain of this sequel, which has not been fully confirmed, since he could only make an appearance while waiting to appear for the third installment. So far, no information is known about a possible start of recordings or an estimated release date. This is because Millie Bobby Brown is still filming the fourth season of Stranger Things.

