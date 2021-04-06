the first details of the SUV

The return of Hummer was an important news in the world of the motor for the popularity that it had in the past. He was returning from the hand of GMC to do fully electric cars to maintain their almost legendary capabilities off the tarmac. The first model they presented was a pick-up that could have up to 1,000 hp and would be ready in 2022. Now it is the turn of the GMC Hummer EV SUV, the SUV that uses the same base and that will hit the market by 2023.

As was the case with the previous model, a very distinctive design language that wants to remember the old Hummer with its robustness and horizontality. Although it also adapts to the times with details such as the illuminated grill on the front. In this SUV what mainly changes is the back part, as it stands out from the pick-up with a different finish that stands out for its square shapes, a small rear window and for having the spare wheel integrated into the tailgate.

Inside there are fewer differences, as the same technology than in the pick-up. It features 13.4-inch digital instrumentation and a main touch screen to control all infotainment. The GMC Hummer EV SUV has capacity for five passengers and offers a generous space. It allows driving in the open thanks to the Infinity roof, which has removable panels and folding glass.

The mechanical range GMC Hummer EV SUV will be diverse, although always with electricity as the main axis. There is a version 2 that will be the access with two electric motors with up to 625 hp and a range of 402 kilometers. It is followed by a 2X with the same engines and power, but with the larger battery to reach up to 483 kilometers of autonomy. With the same range is the 3X, which adds a third electric motor to reach a power 830 hp and more than 15,000 Nm of pair. This specimen will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in around 3.5 seconds.

As for the equipment, there is a GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 that is the most complete and that comes with details such as the 22-inch wheels or the roof lining. Also offered with the Extreme Off-Road package that changes the wheels for 18-inch wheels shod with MT off-road tires and includes protections on the underbody and some more details. The price of this model will go from $ 79,995 from the entry version to $ 110,595 for an Edition 1 with an off-road package and the most capable mechanics.

Photo gallery:

Photos