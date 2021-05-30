The first details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 are filtered, and there would be up to three models | Technology

Up to three new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets could be preparing Samsung to launch after the summer, and you will be surprised by both the size of their screen and the price.

Samsung continues to bet strongly on the niche market of tablets, not only presenting the recent Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, but already thinking about the future with the hypothetical departure of the new line Galaxy Tab S8, which could come in this second part of the year.

In fact, we already have the first serious leak about the existence of this new line of tablets that the South Koreans are preparing. And it is that if last year they launched the Galaxy Tab S7 and even a more advanced version to rival Apple’s iPad Pro, now under a new leak based on a survey carried out by Samsung itself in South Korea details regarding its hypothetical new Tab S8 line are included.

According to this leak, via AndroidPolice, we will have three models, the base model, the plus model and a supposed Ultra model with a really large screen. On the one hand we have the 11-inch base model And that would be an improvement on last year’s Galaxy Tab S7 but now opting for a 120Hz TFT screen instead of the AMOLED panels. It would have an 8000mAh battery and a 45W load. Although the processor is not yet known, yes it seems that it will include 8GB of RAM and 128-256GB of storage.

Basquait 314.6 “OLED 120Hz0.55cm thickness650g12,000mAh, Max 45W8G + 128GB, 12GB + 512GB Front 8MP + 5MP (Ultra Wide) Rear 13 / 5MP (Dual) + FlashFastest next-gen APQuad SpeakersBLE Pen (included) Premium Keyboard, KRW 320,000under -screen fingerprintPrice + features below: pic.twitter.com/ANwaW6mNIl – Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 28, 2021

The next model on the list would be the successor to the Galaxy Tab S7 + which would feature a 12.4-inch 120Hz OLED panel, a larger 10,090mAh battery, and a slimmer chassis. The rest would match the base model.

But the star model would be an assumption Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that would have a huge 14.6-inch 120Hz OLED display with an ultra-wide 5MP front camera along with a standard 8MP lens. The model would bet on 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although it would also be sold with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Regarding the camera setup would be identical on all three models. It would bet on a double sensor to offer the best quality in photographs. They are also expected to include quad speakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and support for the S-Pen stylus.

There is also a leak on prices, although this could change. According to the leak, they comment that the base model will start with a base price of $ 740, the plus model could reach up to $ 1120 while the Ultra model could go up to $ 1320.