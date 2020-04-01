The phone could be featured somewhere

September time.

SET Puebla News

Although the

Galaxy S20 have just been presented last February, we know that

Samsung is working on its next line of high-end phones, the Galaxy Note,

same that almost always appear shortly before the announcement of the

new iPhones, and they also announce some of the features that

we could see in the S series the following year.

And although many are missing

months for the official presentation of said device, Samsung already works with

its different partners to finalize the details of this device and have

everything ready for the presentation and its release on the market, so the

Leaks are always the order of the day.

And it’s been Roland

Quandt the one that has obtained some images of the housing that is being manufactured

for the Galaxy Note 11+, which may be officially called Galaxy

Note 20 Ultra, this only in the case that this year we see for the first time 3

new members of the Note family, otherwise then we do talk about a

Note 20+, and the brand “Ultra” would remain for the moment only with the S series.

Goodbye to the edges

Something that called the

attention of the S20 Series is that Samsung was killing Edge screens

that were so characteristic in the past series, and is that despite the fact that

yes there is a small lateral curvature, this is so shallow that almost

it shows, although not for this reason we renounce functions like “Panel Edge”, where

We can access certain applications by sliding your finger from one of the

lateral.

The filtered case of the

“Note 20 Ultra” indicates that the sides of this phone will be like those of the

S20 series, that is, so little pronounced that with the cover you will not feel you are

curvature. This is not exactly bad, as more and more manufacturers are

abandoning the edge sides so pronounced, in fact Huawei took a risk

with the Mate 30 to make the sides of the phone almost almost all

screen with its “waterfall screen” technology, and there were many criticisms of

respect.

Roland Quandt too

mentions that this is a prototype case, so there may be some

changes in the final model, although everything seems to indicate that the Note 20 will be

very similar to the S20 in design, and its novelties will probably be in the

camera, autonomy, charging system and probably in the S-Pen.

Source: UnoCero.com

ARP / ROF