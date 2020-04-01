The phone could be featured somewhere
September time.
Although the
Galaxy S20 have just been presented last February, we know that
Samsung is working on its next line of high-end phones, the Galaxy Note,
same that almost always appear shortly before the announcement of the
new iPhones, and they also announce some of the features that
we could see in the S series the following year.
And although many are missing
months for the official presentation of said device, Samsung already works with
its different partners to finalize the details of this device and have
everything ready for the presentation and its release on the market, so the
Leaks are always the order of the day.
And it’s been Roland
Quandt the one that has obtained some images of the housing that is being manufactured
for the Galaxy Note 11+, which may be officially called Galaxy
Note 20 Ultra, this only in the case that this year we see for the first time 3
new members of the Note family, otherwise then we do talk about a
Note 20+, and the brand “Ultra” would remain for the moment only with the S series.
Goodbye to the edges
Something that called the
attention of the S20 Series is that Samsung was killing Edge screens
that were so characteristic in the past series, and is that despite the fact that
yes there is a small lateral curvature, this is so shallow that almost
it shows, although not for this reason we renounce functions like “Panel Edge”, where
We can access certain applications by sliding your finger from one of the
lateral.
The filtered case of the
“Note 20 Ultra” indicates that the sides of this phone will be like those of the
S20 series, that is, so little pronounced that with the cover you will not feel you are
curvature. This is not exactly bad, as more and more manufacturers are
abandoning the edge sides so pronounced, in fact Huawei took a risk
with the Mate 30 to make the sides of the phone almost almost all
screen with its “waterfall screen” technology, and there were many criticisms of
respect.
Roland Quandt too
mentions that this is a prototype case, so there may be some
changes in the final model, although everything seems to indicate that the Note 20 will be
very similar to the S20 in design, and its novelties will probably be in the
camera, autonomy, charging system and probably in the S-Pen.
Source: UnoCero.com
