“It was sad and soulless,” recalls Juande Ramos, one of the five coaches in history who have led Betis and Sevilla. The other four were Patrick O’Connell, Antonio Barrios, Fernando Daucik and Luis Cid Carriega. As Sevilla’s coach he had to live one of the most special derbies in the long history of rivalry between these two teams, which this Thursday faces its official chapter number 132 behind closed doors and that will open the first Spanish football after the health crisis.

It was the last 33 minutes of the 2007 Cup quarterfinal match that had to be played without an audience in Getafe after the return at Villamarín was suspended when a bottle hit Juande’s head. None before in history had these characteristics after a multitude of chapters in First, Second, in Europe and in the remembered City of Seville Trophy of the seventies and eighties. Thirteen years later, the derby returns behind closed doors.

“It was an unusual and strange game,” recalls Juande. “It was not an entire meeting, but one of just over half an hour. A short one, also somewhat harsh, a little sad with that empty Getafe stadium. Something inconceivable in a Seville derby, which has a spectacular color. The atmosphere of the fans defines this match, so playing it behind closed doors was quite rare, “adds Juande.

It was a strange derby, without color and in which we had the advantage

Without wanting it, the La Mancha coach was the trigger for it to end behind closed doors. On February 28, 2007, a bottle flew out of the Benito Villamarín Preference tier to hit Juande’s head on the way to the quarterfinals of the Cup. It was just after Kanouté scored 0-1 in the 67 minute after the 0-0 first leg. Juande fell collapsed. The technician came out on a stretcher from the stadium and was transferred to the hospital. He became unconscious for 15 seconds. The referee, Undiano Mallenco, decreed the suspension in the midst of a hellish environment. The Competition Committee closed three games for Villamarín and ordered the remaining 33 minutes to be played behind closed doors and on neutral ground. The setting was the Coliseum in Getafe.

In the empty facilities of the Madrid stadium, that March 20, 2007, the comments of the then Betis coach, Luis Fernández, resounded every time Juande appeared for his band. Also the shouts of the players on the bench towards their rivals. There was no truce. In the stands, some managers and a few journalists testified to a special and rough derby. Betis and Seville, in the midst of a tremendous conflict between their presidents, Manuel Ruiz de Lopera and José María del Nido, took the rivalry to extreme shades.

“We started with a 0-1 advantage with Kanouté’s goal. We were not required to win the match. It was enough for us to keep the result and I told my players that. The rush, for the rival. I think that gave us peace of mind, “recalls Juande. Sevilla kept 0-1 and ended up winning that Cup with another goal from Kanouté against Getafe in the final played at the Bernabéu.

“That was very rare. There were the Betis and Sevilla jerseys, but a lot of sauce was missing to make it an authentic derby, ”says Capi, a Betis player from 2000 to 2010 and one of the protagonists of the duel in Getafe. “The funny thing is that at the beginning you miss the audience, but in the end you get into the game and end up playing your game. You have no choice but to adapt. I suppose the same thing will happen in the derby on Thursday. The players will notice first the absence of atmosphere, but then they will concentrate on the match, ”adds the international player with Spain on four occasions.

“In 20 or 30 meters around the ball everything was heard. The absence of ambient noise changes the perspective because any comment is perfectly heard. It is very similar to a training session, “stresses Juande. At his side, a close collaborator, was the Seville delegate, Cristóbal Soria, who had them with Luis Fernández in the gang. “That was another football, something we did not know and on top of it with a lot of tension after a very tough tie. Starting Thursday, we will have to adapt as we did then. Those 30 minutes of Getafe were different from everything, ”says Soria.

“There was a key aspect in that derby and it was that we were very well prepared mentally. I think that point will be essential in the remaining 11 games. You have to prepare the footballer so that mentally he knows that he will not receive that encouragement from the stands, “adds the one who was delegate of the first squad of Seville from 2000 to 2011.” We worked a lot on that special derby with Luis Fernández. Especially in the search for the goal and also in forgetting the support of our people. It was like a 30-minute match in which we had to score two goals, but we couldn’t, ”concludes Capi about that rare derby.

“The referees will also change, in Germany I don’t see cards”

Juande Ramos also draws conclusions from the new football without fans that will be released in Spain on June 11. “When you play behind closed doors you lose the environmental factor and, as we are seeing in the Bundesliga, there will be many visiting victories. It will also change the performance of the referees, “he clarifies. “I firmly believe in the honesty of the referees, but there are many strong inning plays that end up on the card due to public pressure. Now I observe in the matches in Germany that there are almost no yellow cards ”, explains the former coach of Sevilla in a magical time for the Andalusians (five titles in two years, from 2005 to 2007).

At Betis, he made his debut in the First Division for players such as Joaquín in the 2001-02 academic year, which ended the Verdiblanco team in Europe after being sixth and even fighting for the Champions League as a newly promoted player. He also trained Jesús Navas, the only active survivor of that 2007 derby: “He is highly gifted. I’m not surprised that he keeps playing. ”