The first DeFi protocol focused on charities at BSC

Splash Network is a DeFi token powered by the whale community and a decentralized protocol that integrates economic and charitable features into its platform.

Splash is among the pioneering charity-based protocols on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The Splash team decided to build the project in BSC as this fourth generation is more scalable, efficient and charges lower fees than Ethereum. The Binance chain also supports some of the latest DeFi features, including yield farming and sharing.

The Splash network just wrapped up its token presale, which featured healthy participation from members of the crypto community. The maximum pre-sale cap was reached ahead of schedule, and the SPLASH token is now listed on PancakeSwap, the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) on BSC.

The list means that token holders can access deep liquidity from the DEX, which serves as the main gateway to the BSC ecosystem. All team tokens will be locked within PancakeSwap’s Liquidity Funds (LP) for five years.

Creating a community of good whales

Splash Network has found an exciting and innovative way to capitalize on whale involvement. In most cases, cryptocurrency traders fear whales that often slow down the flight of a coin / token to the moon. In Splash, whales are an essential part of the community, where they serve as the main helpers of the network’s charitable mission.

To attract these investors with immersion portfolios to join the community, Splash offers them whale-specific characteristics that encourage large-scale participation.

One of the main lures for whales is the platform’s gem feature, where investors can learn about the most lucrative projects in the DeFi space that promise high returns. This gem feature is available in the platform’s paid telegram signal groups for users who have specific minimum amounts of the SPLASH token.

Apes (average investors) are also cared for online and often get advice on how to trade like a pro. This category of Splash users can access whale courses and instructional video tutorials that demonstrate various whale strategies they can use to maximize their profits.

Nicknamed “Whale School,” this feature educates apes about the pros and cons of using whale-specific strategies in different exchanges and helps them act and think like a whale.

Investors also receive advice on what type of tokens / coins to invest in, how to determine buy and sell goals, and how to profit from the apes that jumped into the green without doing proper market analysis.

Integration of charity into the decentralized economy

The main goal of the Splash Network is to help institutions in need through its charity program, while providing your community with the exciting opportunity to invest in a promising turdcoin.

Each operation contributes to generating liquidity locked within PancakeSwap’s LPs while also contributing to a community-run charity group.

2% of all fees on the network are automatically sent to a charity wallet to help some charities that are at the forefront of helping people in need, as well as addressing environmental issues. The Splash community can vote and decide what kind of strategic partnerships and charity events they will participate in in the future.

5% of the fees go to the community as a reward for having the SPLASH token. These holders earn participation rewards through “static reflection” as they watch their net balance grow indefinitely.

Why you should trust Splash

Splash has a transparent group of staff that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to answer any questions on its Telegram channel and on its Twitter page. The protocol also has a user-friendly website with an attractive and secure user interface.

As mentioned above, liquidity on PancakeSwap will remain locked in the LP for five years to protect investors against a carpet tug. To instill even more confidence in the crypto community, Splash concluded its first third-party audit, which was conducted by Solidity Finance.

Finally, Splash is also 100% community-driven, which means that token holders vote on all aspects of the project, including fees, future updates, token burning, charitable causes, and more.