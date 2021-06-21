in Tennis

The first day of Wimbledon was suspended by rain

The rain attacked again: it made it impossible for the men’s qualifying round table to start. Wimbledon since the precipitations did not stop falling on the green grass of Roehampton, where the qualy is disputed. In that sense, the organization decided to schedule 96 matches for this Tuesday with a total of 64 matches corresponding to men and 32 to the women’s section.

