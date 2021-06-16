The first cruise ship arrives in Cozumel after more than a year of pandemic

COZUMEL, Quintana Roo

After one year and three months without receiving cruises due to the effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the island of cozumel received this morning at Adventure of the seas, which will also touch port in Mahahual.

The boat, belonging to the Royal Caribean shipping company It arrived at 6:30 a.m. and an official ceremony is planned at 10:30 a.m., in which local authorities and company executives will participate.

A historic moment for #CaribeMexicano tourism, the arrival of the Adventure of the Seas cruise ship, after more than a year of not receiving cruises, today they are reactivated. Let’s not lower our guard! #PonteVIVO Welcome back @RoyalCaribbean! @SedeturQROO pic.twitter.com/OFMS6u66iN – Carlos Joaquin (@CarlosJoaquin) June 16, 2021

Adventure of the Seas embarked in Nassau, Bahamas, all its crew members over 18 years of age have already been vaccinated, while sanitary measures inside the ship were renewed and they maintain strict protocols to avoid contagion.

Meanwhile, in the Cozumeleño dock, all security protocols were also taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

In this regard, the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) confirmed the arrival of three other shipping companies, it is the Celebrity Cruise Lines this month, in addition to Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Lines in July.

Municipal authorities in Cozumel, revealed that they have held talks with the shipping companies Mediterranean Shipping Cruises (MSC), Carnival Corporation, Silversea Cruises and Cruise Saudi, to continue with the reactivation of the segment and give a break to the local economy.

* brc