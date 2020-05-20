The new coronavirus pandemic has dramatically affected the outlook for the Brazilian economy. The year, which started promising a recovery in economic activity, now carries forecasts of a fall of at least 5% in national GDP. Used to being an oasis amid the difficulties faced by Brazil in recent years, growing and creating jobs while other sectors felt the effects of the recession, startups, this time, did not escape the crisis. With covid-19 and social isolation measures, many innovative companies are seeing, for the first time, what it means to have to cut plans and layoffs.

For most companies, problems started to appear in early March. “Whoever was expanding, like us, was more affected. It’s like you accelerate on the track and, suddenly, the fog appears out of nowhere”, compares Vinicius Roveda, executive president of Santa Catarina Conta Azul. Owner of accounting software, the startup saw its plans change when it noticed a 50% drop in sales and a 40% increase in cancellations.

So, in addition to having to put all employees on remote work, the company was forced to cut a considerable part of its team. In early April, Roveda laid off a third of the team, at the time with 440 employees. Most of the layoffs took place in areas dedicated to expansion and events.

“As the weeks passed, the scenario became more cloudy. This is a wide crisis, of several sectors and there was no scenario that would show a return to normality”, says Roveda. “It was necessary to act quickly to preserve the company’s cash to move forward. We have responsibility to the customers and to the 300 employees who remained. As a leader, I need to think that there will be next chapters.”

Adaptation

A similar context lived Omiexperience, owner of management software for small businesses, which also cut a third of its team in recent weeks. “Today, 90% of our 37 thousand customers earn up to R $ 10 million per year. It is a group that has suffered a lot. Our prediction, then, was that many of them would have default problems or even close their doors,” he says Marcelo Lombardo, executive president of the startup.

In early April, when it announced the layoffs, the company predicted that its revenue would fall by up to 40% and, therefore, made the cuts. “It was the hardest moment of my career”, says the executive. The prediction, however, was not confirmed: Omiexperience renegotiated with customers, released its service free of charge to companies that earn less and sought a new layer in the market, of companies that earn more than R $ 20 million in the year.

“I couldn’t just huddle in the cave. We went after customers who didn’t speak to us before the crisis. Now, in search of a more efficient solution, they ended up signing with us,” says Lombardo.

Thus, the company managed to keep its revenue stable – before the crisis, it grew 7% per month. Despite the good numbers, the executive does not sing victory. “We don’t know what’s coming. A second wave of the pandemic may come, it’s hard to predict.”

The speed in decision-making by startups can be surprising. For Raphael Augusto, responsible for the studies area of ​​the accelerator Liga Ventures, startups have an easier time making changes – something that can be seen, at first sight, as inconsistency or as agility in the face of the business. “They are companies accustomed to monitoring numbers in real time. If there is a sharp drop in activity, it is possible that they will make rapid changes – a necessary movement, for example, when the quarantine is extended for a month”, he says.

For Guilherme Fowler, professor of entrepreneurship at Insper, changing plans is a characteristic of the DNA of these companies. “They make prototypes and tests all the time. If a startup can’t be agile, it might not even be a startup.”

Unpredictability

The effects of the pandemic, of course, are different in the many sectors that startups occupy. Those who serve small businesses, such as Conta Azul and Omiexperience, became more sensitive to the crisis. Others, in areas such as e-commerce and logistics, are doing well, thank you. And there are those that have a very distant forecast of returning to their normal pace – like MaxMilhas, which operates in the airline ticket sector.

“We couldn’t just hibernate. In addition to a 90% drop in the tourism sector, there were still many cancellations. There were chaotic weeks,” says Max Oliveira, executive president of MaxMilhas. “Our revenue fell a little less than the industry average, but even so we realized quickly that we would not be able to honor the payroll”, says he, who, in April, cut 42% of the 400 pre-crisis employees.

Since then, the company has shown signs of recovery. “May is already 15% to 20% better than April. Maybe we could have made a mistake in the layoffs, but I preferred to do that rather than run the risk of cutting and having to repeat the dose later, which creates insecurity” , says Oliveira. For him, MaxMilhas will only return to the pre-crisis activity level in 2021.

War

For Daniel Salles, director of Liga Ventures, the current scenario may be the emergence of a new type of leadership in Brazilian startups: the wartime CEO – a concept defined by veteran investor Ben Horowitz. “Many leaders will have to turn the key and even make room for other executives. On the one hand, this will help local companies to gain a new shell. On the other hand, some companies will get in the way,” he says.

Despite the bad scenario, the executives heard by the Estadão they don’t lose their optimism – the term, along with words like “resilience”, “adaptation” and “change”, was used a lot by Roveda, Lombardo and Oliveira.

For experts, the crisis may be unprecedented for startups, but they are also able to see the sun rise after the fog has cleared. “The key change is done almost unconsciously in startups, it is an intrinsic aspect to them”, says Fowler, from Insper. But he ponders. “Care must be taken that resilience does not become stubbornness or optimism out of reality. If the crisis teaches something, it is that companies are all susceptible, startups or not.”

