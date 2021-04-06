The first COVID vaccine for animals arrives

The statement from the Federal Center for Animal Health of Russia also indicates that mass production of the drug is expected to begin in April, which is expected to buy fur farms from both Russia and other countries such as Greece, Poland, Austria, the United States. , Canada and Singapore.

Other vaccines for developing animals

In addition to the Russian vaccine, the US also has quite advanced projects and the companies Zoetis and Medgene Labs are working and testing a vaccine against COVID-19 in mink. In the case of Zoetis, its Center for Transboundary and Emerging Diseases began last year to develop a vaccine for its application in pets, although the project was later adapted for its application in gorillas and minks.

Importance in the fight against the pandemic

According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), several animal species have demonstrated susceptibility to the virus, and there is evidence that infected animals can transmit the virus by contact to other animals in natural settings, such as transmission between mink and mink. transmission of minks to cats. Farmed minks are highly susceptible to virus infection and surveillance observations in Denmark show that SARS-CoV-2 introduced into mink populations continues to evolve through viral mutation. Other species, however, do not appear susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection, such as poultry and cattle.

While there is currently no scientific evidence that the transmission of a new coronavirus infection from other animals to humans has occurred, health authorities believe that some species could function as reservoirs of the virus, posing a high risk to public health already which can lead to new events of zoonosis (jump to humans). The use of the vaccine, according to Russian scientists, can prevent the development of future mutations of the virus.

What about pets?

As the OIE indicates, companion animals do not appear to be playing a relevant role in the spread of the pandemic, although it is known that they can become infected. Therefore, if we have a pet and we contract COVID, experts recommend following the same isolation measures as with humans and avoiding physical contact with our animals as much as possible so as not to compromise their well-being. In addition, the OIE recommends “keeping animals whose owners are infected with the COVID-19 virus indoors in accordance with similar confinement recommendations that apply to people in the country or area”.