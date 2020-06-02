The coronavirus has stolen concerts in which jumping was the only way to get air and it has taken those sweaty hugs between shared glasses, but it has not been able to with music. No one jumps; everyone enjoys sitting in chairs separated by two scrupulous meters. The chords and voice of Rulo and Contrabanda have called 100 attendees this Friday afternoon with the desire to return to a world where live music is not a threat to public health.

The vocalist and guitar player, who comes out on the small stage with a mask and successfully faces the piano, warns his audience as soon as the show begins: “You are very shy.” People start chanting their songs and clapping their hands on this novel concert that soaks up music outside the Santander Palace of Festivals, facing the bay. Walkers and fishermen take advantage of the sunny afternoon to enjoy from afar this most intimate session for an hour and a half, which is part of an initiative by the Ministry of Culture of Cantabria. The name, Culture Strikes Back, warns that the change of phases means more steps to recover cultural life paralyzed by the pandemic.

Rulo “and the contrabandita”, as the ex-La Fuga jokes for having had to reduce troops to respect the rules, shares the bill with the Billy Boom Band, Vicky Gastelo, Repion and Deva, all Cantabrian and who will play in different locations this end. of week. The objective, explains Reinosa’s before the show, is to destroy the “cabin syndrome” of confinement and demonstrate the “human capacity for survival”. The quarantine, which he has used to compose four acoustic pieces, has highlighted the value of music as a “balm”. Hard times are coming, he warns: he can endure two years financially standing still, not the technical team that accompanies the caravans of famous artists. But he is optimistic and believes that society will learn the lesson.

His audience smiles at his confessions and messages of encouragement. No one dares to watch the sunset over the Cantabrian Sea: everyone watches Rulo. Some contain a sob; others make choirs more for themselves than to be heard; some people hug their legs on the chair. The group, which was filling rooms with thousands of people on their tour, has before them some faithful who coincide in the intimacy of the reunion with music, such as those bowling in small gambling dens that lay the first stone of great careers. This is what Felipe Peredo, 23, believes in the group’s official cap and shirt. “I have followed Rulo for as long as I can remember,” he stresses. He is “very excited” to return to the cycle of the concerts of his admired singer’s hands and voice. He has broken his promise before the strumming of the guitars: “On the second song I will get up, I cannot be sitting”. In return, he gets excited and hums without fully controlling the movement of his legs.

Rulo commented before beginning that his great fear was not to bear the emotion of “the first two or three songs” after too many weeks locked up. The music scares away their fears and leaves strange scenes, such as artists and spectators chatting calmly between songs and commenting on the odyssey of taking one of the precious tickets. They also squeak those photos of friends who have come together and immortalize themselves without bringing their chairs closer. The format, says the singer, allows avoiding the cold image of empty seats in indoor settings. Assume you will have to get used to it for a season. However, there are those who console themselves. Lucía de Miguel, 13, explains that it is all “a little strange” but that she can at least see Rulo without anyone standing in front of her or pushing her: “I am short.” Only at the end of everything do they stand up to cheer this step towards normality.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Questions and answers about coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease

– In case of symptoms, these are the phones that have been enabled in each community

– Click here to subscribe to the daily newsletter on the pandemic