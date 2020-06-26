The NBA and the Players Union reported this Friday that at least 16 professionals gave positive for coronavirus in the first mandatory tests to which they were subjected 302 players those who are expected can reach the « bubble » in Orlando.

The first round of testing took place in preparation for the restart of the regular season competition, scheduled for July 30 with 22 teams. The 302 players underwent the test last Tuesday and the 16 positives account for 5.3 percent in the entire league.

Any positive player will remain in self-isolation until they comply with public health protocols. and has been authorized by a doctor.

Not all names are known

The names of the Players were not disclosed, although some such as guard Malcolm Brogdon, from the Indiana Pacers; Forward Jabari Parker and his teammate, Ukrainian center Alex Len of the Sacramento Kings, have publicly acknowledged that they have tested positive.

The league did not announce the results to the staff and other members of the organization for each team, they also have to undergo mandatory coronavirus testing.

Since Tuesday, teams were to begin evaluating players in their local markets every other day.Teams participating in the reboot can begin arriving at Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, on July 7. The training camps will take place from July 9 to 29 with three exhibition matches per team.

Thursday, the NBA shared with its players the safety plan that allows you to comply with health and safety protocols and shield your campus at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where the 2019-20 regular season will resume