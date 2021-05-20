The first complaint against the management of a hospital for “reckless homicide” in the pandemic was admitted

A healthcare professional treats a patient at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganés (Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU via AFP via Getty Images)

During the onset of the pandemic, health professionals sometimes had to do their job without the correct precautionary measures to prevent infections from the coronavirus. In a similar way to what happened in some homes for the elderly, criticism of poor management of the crisis did not take long to reach the addresses of health centers. A court has just admitted for processing the first complaint against those responsible for a hospital for “reckless homicide,” according to Cadena SER.

This is the complaint of the Platform by the workers of Severo Ochoa, which has the support of the Spanish Health Association (ASAES). The group and the entity have presented it against the management of the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganés and accuse the managing director and the management of the center (Medical, Nursing and Occupational Risks) of several crimes of reckless homicide -such as that of a nurse at the center- and of others of injuries and against the rights of the workers.

Among the arguments included in the complaint there are several keys such as that Severo Ochoa is the Spanish hospital in which the most deaths from coronavirus have been registered or that operations were maintained until the end of March. Management is also accused of refusing to distribute material or of doing so with defective material. In addition, the platform signals that there was no contingency plan or action protocols or that there was a massive contagion among hospital workers.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.